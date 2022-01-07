The Sidney High School girl’s basketball team has a lot of depth on its roster this year, and that depth is key to the Lady Eagles’ success.
From the starting lineup to the players that come off the bench, talent loads the team’s roster, but one of the players that stands out for the team is Allyson Nentwig.
The junior forward gives the team a great skillset, and most recently, she was named the Player of the Week for the team.
Given out each week, the Player of the Week award signifies the player who showed great effort and did well during the last week of games and practices.
Nentwig, being the most recent player to get the honor, wore the Player of the Week jersey to signify it at practice this past week, and she said it feels great receiving the award.
She said getting the honor shows that the work she has been putting in has been showing and paying off.
The team hasn’t had a game in awhile, due to the holiday break, but that didn’t stop Nentwig from training.
“We had break, so I came in every day and it felt good because not many people were here. It was nice, I felt good about coming,” Nentwig said.
Nentwig plays an important position on the court as a post, meaning she gives the Lady Eagles a good presence to rebound and score in a critical way.
Nentwig said one of her strengths, she believes, is going up strong with the ball. She said when you have the ball down low near the basket, multiple defenders usually try to stop you, but she said she believes she does a good job of still getting shots off.
So far this season, Nentwig has appeared in every game that the Lady Eagles have played.
She is averaging 3.8 points per game and 1.5 rebounds per game so far, and she also has five assists and three steals.
Nentwig has consistently been a player the team can rely on, and as the Lady Eagles make a push for a good postseason run this year, she will be a player to watch for the team.