Beginning May 15 and running through June 30, nonresident hunters can register their name to the Alternate’s List on MyFWP.
Every year, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks gets several unused nonresident combination licenses (big game, general elk and general deer combination licenses) returned by customers. FWP resells these returned licenses through the Alternate’s List.
The Alternate’s List is an option for nonresident hunters to express their interest in purchasing one of these returned licenses by registering their name to this listing.
A hunter can register to purchase their choice of only one nonresident combination license per year (big game, general elk, or general deer combination licenses).
Once the list is randomized in mid-July, and a license becomes available, the hunter in the uppermost randomized position on the list will be contacted by email to finalize the purchase of the license, and so on until the returned NR combo licenses are eventually exhausted.
Payment for the license fee is not required to sign up for the Alternate’s List. If your randomized position falls at the top of the listing, you will be contacted by email with instructions on how to complete the purchase of the license. Being on this list or obtaining a license from this list has no effect on your existing preference points.
MyFWP also allows you to check where your position lands on this Alternate’s List after the randomization process occurs in mid-July. Please be sure to check back after then.
The odds of getting a license from these lists vary greatly from year to year. Refunds and issuance may occur at any time after mid-July, but availability of these licenses increase between early fall and the opening of general hunting season in late October.
For more information, visit http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/licensedraw/alternatesList.html.