Ella Norby, incoming Junior at Sidney High School, has been chosen to be a part of the MHSA Student Advisory Committee. She is serving with 11 other students from across the state: Avery Carlson, KayJay First That Walk, Kourtney Grossman, Hank Jagodzinkski, Ayla Janzen, Clayton Jassen, Annika Nehring, Charity Nieskens, Max Romney, Gage Sliter and Elijah Tonasket.
“It was exciting to discover that I had been chosen for the committee,” said Norby.
As a member of the Student Advisory Committee, Norby will have input on rules and regulations that MHSA currently has in place, along with introducing new ideas or rules that have the potential of being put in place. These new ideas will come from feedback she receives from students in her school, Sidney High School, along with opinions of students from around the state.
“We are the students’ voice for Montana. We help let MHSA know what works and what doesn’t from a student’s perspective. I’d like to gather input from student athletes to help improve and make Montana’s activities the best it can be.
More of Norby’s duties will include monthly meetings and assisting with various MHSA events. “I will also do my best to be a role model and motivate others to follow MHSA guidelines as well as encourage good sportsmanship,” she said.
This opportunity came about when Athletic Director Chris Lee sent a mass email to the school about a chance to be involved with MHSA. “I knew I had to jump at the chance. I’ve always wanted to be further involved with my activities and be a leader. This was the perfect opportunity for just that,” said Norby. Her application was first reviewed with other applicants from SHS and her’s was chosen. It was then sent to MHSA and pitted against the others from across the state for one of the four open spots this year. Roughly a month and a half after her application had been submitted, Norby got the call that she had been selected.
Requirements to serve on the board include: being an incoming Sophomore or Junior and being involved in MHSA activities. Community service and involvement within the school and community is also strongly sought after as well.
Currently, Norby competes in basketball, golf, swim, the Eaglette Drill Team and the Elite Competition Dance Team. During the school year she was also on the Academic Olympics team, Science Olympiad team and the Math Madness team. She was the Sophomore Class President, a member of the American Politics Club and a Lions Scholar who was accepted into the National Honors Society. In her free time, she also helps coach children on the swim team and at the local dance studio.
“I am extremely honored to be one of the four new members of the Student Advisory Committee and hope to bring my input and the input of others to the committee,” Norby concluded.