Ella Norby

Ella Norby

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Ella Norby, incoming Junior at Sidney High School, has been chosen to be a part of the MHSA Student Advisory Committee. She is serving with 11 other students from across the state: Avery Carlson, KayJay First That Walk, Kourtney Grossman, Hank Jagodzinkski, Ayla Janzen, Clayton Jassen, Annika Nehring, Charity Nieskens, Max Romney, Gage Sliter and Elijah Tonasket.

“It was exciting to discover that I had been chosen for the committee,” said Norby.



Tags

Load comments