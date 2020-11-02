North Country finished in third place in both the regular season and in the District 1C Tournament, but the Lady Mavericks are a dangerous team. They put on a good all-around performance in the district tournament and have been able to dominate other district teams in the regular season, so finding out who this team is will be something to look for in the divisional.
