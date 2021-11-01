North Country volleyball Nov 1, 2021 Nov 1, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week North Country roster: No. 1/No. 20 Kora LeBrie; No. 4 Cienna Stonmen; No. 5 Paige Wasson; No. 6 Codi Donniaquo; No. 7 Shelbi LeBrie; No. 8 Jessa Erickson; No. 10 Jaycee Erickson; No. 11 Teagan Erickson; No. 12 Mattea McColly; No. 13 Zandora Longtree; No. 14 Berkley Hillman; No. 16 Kendall Scheffelmear; No. 17 Layna Jones; No. 18 Aya Reyes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. North Country is a team that everyone should watch out for when the Eastern C Divisional starts this week.Obviously, as the No. 3 seed out of District 1C, they garner some attention already, but the Lady Mavericks are a team that could threaten for the top spot.One thing that makes North Country dangerous is its height, like Froid/Medicine Lake.North Country has four players standing at 5’ 10’’ or taller, including Teagan Erickson, who is 6’ 1’’.Height aside, Erickson is a skilled player at the net, with the ability to hit hard and block hits well.The Lady Mavericks have a balanced roster, with three seniors, four juniors and a handful of underclassmen (including Erickson) that contribute.Being as high-seeded as they are, its hard to call the Lady Mavericks a dark horse (pun not intended) for the divisional crown, but they do pose a threat that other teams need to watch out for. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mavericks Country Teagan Erickson Sport Team North Roster Hit Load comments Most Popular A few parting words from Tim Fine Richland County Health Department reports three additional COVID-19 deaths NWS predicting temperatures below normal this winter Local runners bring home state cross country awards Rosendale talks about immigration, healthcare and veterans' services Madilyn Rae Iversen Richland County Roundup: Football, volleyball with big weeks ahead Glendive Medical Center offers updated COVID-19 vaccine guidelines Need for food increases at Richland Food Bank Eagles advance, eliminate Red Devils from post-season play Your Social Connection