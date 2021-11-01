North Country volleyball

North Country roster: No. 1/No. 20 Kora LeBrie; No. 4 Cienna Stonmen; No. 5 Paige Wasson; No. 6 Codi Donniaquo; No. 7 Shelbi LeBrie; No. 8 Jessa Erickson; No. 10 Jaycee Erickson; No. 11 Teagan Erickson; No. 12 Mattea McColly; No. 13 Zandora Longtree; No. 14 Berkley Hillman; No. 16 Kendall Scheffelmear; No. 17 Layna Jones; No. 18 Aya Reyes.

North Country is a team that everyone should watch out for when the Eastern C Divisional starts this week.

Obviously, as the No. 3 seed out of District 1C, they garner some attention already, but the Lady Mavericks are a team that could threaten for the top spot.

One thing that makes North Country dangerous is its height, like Froid/Medicine Lake.

North Country has four players standing at 5’ 10’’ or taller, including Teagan Erickson, who is 6’ 1’’.

Height aside, Erickson is a skilled player at the net, with the ability to hit hard and block hits well.

The Lady Mavericks have a balanced roster, with three seniors, four juniors and a handful of underclassmen (including Erickson) that contribute.

Being as high-seeded as they are, its hard to call the Lady Mavericks a dark horse (pun not intended) for the divisional crown, but they do pose a threat that other teams need to watch out for.

