Only two teams could advance to the state round from the Class C Eastern Divisional Tournament, and it turned out to be Plentywood and Fairview.
But every team that competed in the divisional was there for a reason, and they all showed why. Some were not able to stay long enough to see a plaque, but that shouldn't take away from what they accomplished this year.
Some teams and some themes stood out a bit more than others, so here are the storylines to know and remember about the divisional tournament.
District 1C is loaded
Out of the 12 teams in the district, seven of them finished the regular season with winning records, both in conference play and overall. Even then, the eight team in the regular season standings, Culbertson, was 7-8 overall.
Out of the seven teams in District 2C, only the top three, Circle, Jordan and Broadus, finished with winning records. That is not to say that District 2C does not have a lot of talented teams and players, but it just shows how competitive District 1C is.
And at the end of the day, two District 1C teams were the ones to advance to state out of the divisional.
Even within the divisional, you can see how talented District 1C really is.
Fairview, the fourth seed out of the District 1C Tournament, defeated Broadus, who won the 2C Tournament. Richey-Lambert, the fifth seed out of the 1C Tournament, defeated Jordan, who took second in the 2C Tournament.
Then, when Plentywood, who went undefeated this year and won the 1C Tournament, faced Circle in a semi-final match, Circle, who went undefeated in conference play this year in 2C, got beat in three sets that were somewhat close.
Circle defeated Fairview 3-0 in the second round of the divisional, but Fairview beat Circle 3-1 to advance to the title game.
When looking through the scores and statistics from the tournament, it really just adds to the eye test of how talented and tough District 1C is, and how much the five teams from that district had to work to get here.
Broadus
Yes, Broadus gets their own spotlight right now and here's why: They will be dangerous the next two years.
Even more dangerous, to be completely accurate.
The Lady Hawks finished third in the regular season behind Circle and Jordan, in that order. In the 2C Tournament, though, Broadus defeated Circle in the third-place match and then defeated Jordan twice for the district title.
Despite getting bounced after two matches in the divisional tournament, Broadus went five sets with Fairview, who eventually played in the championship match, and the Lady Hawks won a set against Froid-Lake, who was a tough team to beat all season.
For Broadus, they have nothing to lose going into next year and everything to gain because they have no juniors or seniors on the team.
Not one upperclassmen is on that team. There will be no key players lost to graduation once next year rolls around, and every one of the players will have all this experience from the postseason and offseason to absorb and put to use.
What to watch for
Judging how teams will do next year based on this season isn't an exact science because players will be graduating and if injuries happen (which they hopefully don't of course) teams can be missing key players.
But looking at how the teams performed this season and in the postseason, while also factoring how many important players teams will be losing to graduation, we can make very early predictions on which teams might be contenders again next year.
My very early prediction for next year is that the two districts' regular season standings will not change much next season, but Broadus will finish in first instead of Circle.
Plentywood is losing a really good senior player, but they have so many talented juniors coming back that they will be tough again. It wouldn't be surprising to see Plentywood and Broadus next year play for the divisional title in all honesty.
Circle and Jordan should be both good again next year and have a good chance to qualify for the divisional, but District 1C will be even more competitive next year I believe.
Froid-Medicine Lake and North Country rounded out the top tier of the 1C teams behind Plentywood this season, standing clearly above the middle of the pack (that is before the tournament).
Both Froid-Medicine Lake and North Country will have a lot of talent returning next year, but the teams in the middle of the pack, including Fairview, Savage and Richey-Lambert, will also be returning good talent too.
Not only are they returning a lot of talent, but its talent that has all this time to grow. For Fairview and Richey-Lambert especially, their juniors and younger players were part of big postseason runs, so that is good experience to have.
Jordan and Circle are returning some great players next year too, so both District 1C and 2C will be even more competitive next season.
Congrats
Lastly, a well-deserved congrats goes out to all the teams who competed at the divisional and the postseason. Every team that made it deserved to, and they all did their best no matter the outcome.
Playing 15-20 matches in the regular season and possibly five or more in the postseason takes a lot, and these teams were able to handle it all. On top of that, they did it during a pandemic, at a time where games were cancelled out of nowhere and teams had to miss games.
So everything these teams accomplished is worthy of so much respect and honor.