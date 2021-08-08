A pair of Sidney residents won a portion of a recent fishing tournament in North Dakota.
Scott Schmidt and Chad Dunwald won the Big Fish- Day 1 category of the Drayton Catfish Capital Challenge, which lasted from Friday, August 6 to Saturday, August 7 in Drayton.
To win that honor of the tournament, Schmidt and Dunwald caught a 19.48-pound catfish, which was bigger than the Day 2 winner of the Big Fish category.
A press release from the Drayton Community Chamber of Commerce doesn't mention any prize won for the Sidney duo.
Overall for the tournament, there were 52 boats entered with over 100 anglers from multiple states, according to the press release.
The grand prize of $10,000 went to a pair of anglers from East Grand Forks, Minnesota, and almost $19,000 in prize money was awarded in total, according to the press release.