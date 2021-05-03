The Montana Parks and Recreation Board on Tuesday approved a two-year lease with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the continued operations of Hell Creek State Park.
The lease will give Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks time to work on transitioning park operations to the Little Shell Tribe, which has expressed continued interest in taking over management of the recreation area.
The decision also will ensure park operations continue for recreationists to access south side of Fort Peck Reservoir. The current lease expires April 30.
Hell Creek State Park is a nearly 400-acre park on the south side of Fort Peck Reservoir, north of Jordan.
The lease approved Tuesday by the Parks and Recreation Board is the result of months of negotiation between the state of Montana, Little Shell Tribe and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The lease has the option of two, one-year extensions to ensure a smooth transition to the Little Shell Tribe.
For more information on Hell Creek State Park, visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/