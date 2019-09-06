Park High School has made the decision to forfeit the varsity football season and instead play a junior varsity schedule for the 2019-20 school year and possibly the 2020-21 school year due to the lack of enrollment in the football program. There still will be a Sept. 6, 4 p.m. home football game against Sidney High, although this will be a junior varsity game.
Student safety remains a priority in the Livingston School District. With the safety of players at the forefront, coaches and high school administrators considered student numbers, student injuries and avoiding future injuries. We are concerned about the reality of 14-year-old boys on the field competing against 18 and 19 year old young men. Additionally, between current injuries, inexperience, and the low number of upperclassmen, we are unable to field a competitive varsity team.
Steps are being taken to communicate with all stakeholders include ongoing contact with activities directors in the Eastern A Division schools and representatives from the Montana High School Association as well as discussion with upperclassmen parents and players. Coaches have held an all-team meeting to discuss Park High Football for the remainder of 2019 and beyond.
The school has been in communication with other schools, such as Missoula Hellgate High School, which forfeited a varsity season due to low numbers, only to come back with a healthier program. The process of rebuilding Park High Football has begun. We will continue to work in partnership to build stronger youth and middle school programs so that Park High football not only returns, but returns competitively.