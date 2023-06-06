The Richland County Patriots American Legion Baseball team earned its first Conference win Saturday night winning 5-4 at the Miles City Mavericks in the second game of a doubleheader after losing the first 3-8.
The win is significant not only because it came on the first weekend of Conference play but also because it signifies the progress that the team has made in its second season of Legion play after missing the five previous years. Last year the Patriots team was 0-26 before securing its first win of a two-win season.
When asked the difference between this year’s team and last year, Patriots Manager Scotty Sturgis had a simple answer: Confidence.
‘“They believe in each other more this year than they did last year,” Sturgis said. “Last year they didn’t have the confidence in themselves because they didn’t play baseball together for a few years. But this year things are starting to come back and starting to click and they are playing competitive baseball. The whole team believes we can compete with anyone.”
The Pats played four games over the weekend, splitting against the Mavericks Saturday and losing two to the Laurel Dodgers Sunday at home.
The Patriots next game is at home at 5pm Saturday, June 10, the first of a twin bill versus the Mavericks. Richland will then be on the road to play a doubleheader against the Dodgers in Laurel Monday night.
Saturday at Miles City
Richland’s Cooper McNally started on the hill for the Patriots in game one of the doubleheader throwing 54 strikes on 100 pitches, walking four and striking out two in five innings while giving up six runs on 11 hits. Lefty Gradin Sukut pitched one inning throwing 25 pitches with 13 strikes yielding two runs off two hits. The Mavericks out hit the Pats 13-10. Hayden Conn led the Patriots offensively with three hits and an RBI.
Game two in Miles City Saturday night saw the Patriots win 5-4 despite being out hit 5-2 and committing three errors defensively.
Richland took the lead early scoring one run off an error that put Hayden Conn on first base and advanced speedster Zander Dean all the way home from second base. The Mavericks answered with a run of their own in the first inning.
Richland added two more runs in the second before the Mavericks tied the game with two runs in the third inning.
The fourth saw the Pats add two runs. Dean and Ryder Hansen both got walked to open the inning. With McNally up to bat Dean safely stole third base and Hansen stole second before McNally grounded out to the shortstop scoring Dean and putting Hansen on third. Hansen then stole home on a wild pitch.
With the Pats leading 5-3 the Mavericks added one run in the bottom of the fourth.
Richland finished out the game with a 5-4 win after holding the Mavericks scoreless in the final three innings.
Conn started as pitcher for the Patriots throwing 57 strikes on 103 pitches giving up four runs (two unearned) on four hits. Conn struck out five and walked three before Hansen came in as reliever. Hansen faced five batters with one hit, one strikeout and one walk. Cayden Heck did a masterful job closing out the game in the final inning with one out already on the board. Heck threw 10 pitches with six strikes yielding a ground out and a pop out to secure the victory.
Dean led the Patriots offensively, scoring two runs off one hit and three walks.
Sunday at Home VS Laurel
The first game Sunday ended in a 15-0 loss. Nothing went right for Richland. The team committed four errors and gave up 17 hits while only getting three hits as a team.
The second game was far more competitive and far more entertaining. The Pats lost 9-13 to the visiting Dodgers despite having more hits and fewer errors.
Down 8-2 midway through the third inning Richland came alive at the bats scoring five runs. Hayden Conn was first at bat getting to first base on a single and advancing to second on an error. McNally followed with a single getting all the way to second base on an error by the pitcher which also put Conn across home plate. Trace Bain earned a walk. Blake Johnson reached first on a perfectly placed soft bunt down the third base line that died at the feet of the third baseman before he could make a play. With the bases loaded Chace Waters walked his way to first and McNally crossed home plate. Heck grounded into a fielder’s choice to the shortstop forcing an out at second base but scoring Bain. Another walk loaded the bases again and a single by Hansen scored Johnson. Another walk put another run across before the inning ended with the score 8-7.
The fifth inning spelled doom for the Pats as they gave up five runs to four hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch.
Richland added one run in the sixth and another in the seventh but fell short losing by a score of 13 to 9.
McNally had a big day offensively for the Patriots with one run, two RBI’s and four hits in five plate appearances. Johnson, Conn and Hansen each had two hits. Waters, Parker Sinks and Heck each had one hit.
Johnson pitched the first three innings throwing 34 strikes on 65 pitches with two strikeouts, four walks and seven runs. In relief, Bain threw 31 strikes on 52 pitches with three strikeouts and two walks.
Sturgis said he expects the team to keep learning and growing as the season wears on and he’s pleased with the progress shown so far.
“They don’t give up," he said. "They’re loud in the dugout. They believe in each other. We’ve been telling these guys since day one to trust in the process. I think they’ve bought in and they’re playing like a team.”