The Richland County Patriots American Legion Baseball team earned its first Conference win Saturday night winning 5-4 at the Miles City Mavericks in the second game of a doubleheader after losing the first 3-8.

The win is significant not only because it came on the first weekend of Conference play but also because it signifies the progress that the team has made in its second season of Legion play after missing the five previous years. Last year the Patriots team was 0-26 before securing its first win of a two-win season.



Tags

Load comments