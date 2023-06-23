Down 9-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning the Richland County Patriots American Legion Baseball Team roared back with nine runs defeating the visiting Glasgow Reds 10-9 in a walkoff victory late Thursday night, capping off a two-game sweep.
The Patriots took advantage of some timely hitting and capitalized on several Glasgow miscues to get the score within one before Parker Sinks singled on a line drive to center field bringing in the tying run and loading the bases. Zander Dean then drew a walk that brought across the winning run.
The Patriots swept Glasgow in the American Legion Eastern A Conference doubleheader, winning the first game 11-10.
Throwing errors by the Patriots throughout the second game almost cost Richland the game. The home team committed seven errors that directly led to the 9-1 deficit late in the game.
Richland will take the momentum from this come-from-behind victory and sweep of the Reds into a three-day non-conference tournament in Miles City at Connors Field Friday-Sunday June 23-25. Results from the tournament will be published in the next issue of the Sidney Herald.
Next up for the Patriots
Richland will be on the road to face the Glasgow Reds in a doubleheader Thursday night, June 29.
The Patriots will then host the visiting Billings Blue Jays for a home doubleheader at Moose Park Saturday, July 1 with the first game slated for 5:30 pm.
Richland will then host another Billings team for a home doubleheader on Sunday, July 2 versus the Cardinals with the first game scheduled at 2 PM.
Thursday's home games vs Glasgow
The Patriots got out of the gate early in the first game against Glasgow scoring one run in the first inning and two in the second, taking a 3-0 lead into the top of the third inning.
Glasgow posted one run in both the third and fourth innings while Richland added to its lead, scoring two runs in each inning. Glasgow added another run in the fifth.
Richland held a 7-3 lead to start the sixth inning when Glasgow added five runs to take an 8-7 lead. The Pats responded quickly with four runs to retake the lead 11-8. Glasgow answered back with two runs in the top of the seventh inning but fell short when Richland catcher Dean caught a Glasgow runner stealing second with a nice throw ending the game in a walkoff win 11-10.
Dean paced the Patriots offensively scoring two runs off three hits with two RBI’s. Hayden Conn had two hits along with two runs scored and two RBI’s. Sinks and Cooper McNally both had two hits in the game.
Ryder Hansen was the starting pitcher for the Patriots and faced 28 batters. He threw 102 pitches with 57 strikes. Hansen gave up seven runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks. McNally came in in relief, striking out two and giving up three runs on three hits, throwing 20 strikes on 35 pitches.
In game two of the doubleheader Glasgow jumped out to an early lead, bringing two runs across in the first. Richland answered with one run off a liner to right field by Conn that scored Hansen following his single on a line drive to left field. Glasgow added three more runs in the third inning and held Richland scoreless for the next four.
Glasgow put up another three runs in the top of the sixth inning, all on one horrible play that included three Patriot errors. The Reds now had a 9-1 advantage heading into the bottom of the final inning, the seventh. American Legion baseball games are scheduled for seven innings.
Facing an eight-run deficit Richland mounted a fantastic comeback that began with a lead off walk by Cayden Heck. Gradin Sukut advanced Heck to second base on a single fly ball to center field. Sinks was next up and drew a walk, loading the bases. Dean drove in a run with a single to left field advancing the runners and scoring Heck. Hansen reached first on an error by the Glasgow shortstop advancing all the way to second base, scoring both Sukut and Sinks and putting Dean on third. Conn banged a liner to right field, scoring Hansen. McNally then singled on a ground ball to left field. Braden Harris reached first on an error, scoring Conn and advancing McNally to third. Blake Johnson reached first on a fielder’s choice that put Harris out at second base for the first out of the inning. Heck was at the plate again and singled on a fly ball to second base, scoring McNally.
With Johnson on second base Patriots Manager Scotty Sturgis inserted the speedy Jarret Averett as a pinch runner. The decision immediately paid off when Averett stole third base two pitches later putting the tying run in scoring position. Sukut then drew a walk before Sinks singled on a line drive to center field, scoring Averett, loading the bases and leveling the score 9-9. Dean drew a walk and the Patriots won in a walkoff in the bottom of the seventh inning with the score 10-9 in their favor.
Conn had a big day at the plate for the Patriots garnering four hits on four at-bats with two RBIs and one run scored. McNally’s and Sukut each had two hits in the game. Hansen and Heck each had two runs. Richland out hit Glasgow 12 to six.
Johnson was the starting pitcher for the Patriots throwing 39 strikes on 72 pitches. He had three strikeouts, three walks and gave up six runs on four hits with four unearned runs. Heck came in as the reliever throwing 36 strikes on 64 pitches, striking out one and walking three. He gave up three runs on two hits.