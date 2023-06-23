Gradin Sukut takes a swing versus the Glasgow Reds Thursday at Moose Park

 Philip C. Johnson

Down 9-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning the Richland County Patriots American Legion Baseball Team roared back with nine runs defeating the visiting Glasgow Reds 10-9 in a walkoff victory late Thursday night, capping off a two-game sweep.

The Patriots took advantage of some timely hitting and capitalized on several Glasgow miscues to get the score within one before Parker Sinks singled on a line drive to center field bringing in the tying run and loading the bases. Zander Dean then drew a walk that brought across the winning run.



