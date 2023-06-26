It was past midnight Saturday evening at Connors Field in Miles City in the bottom of the fifth inning when Cayden Heck punched a ground ball towards the Riverton, Wyo., shortstop, bringing across the winning run and with it a walkoff 10-Run-Rule victory for the Richland County Patriots American Legion Baseball Team.
It was nearly 3 am Sunday morning when the team bus finally arrived at Moose Park in Sidney and the players and coaches were able to head home to their beds. But despite their tired bodies the Patriots were happy to be riding the momentum of having won four of their last six games. Richland won two games and lost two over the weekend at the Harry Griffith Baseball Tournament, following a two-game sweep of the Glasgow Reds last Thursday night.
Three Montana teams - Belgrade, Miles City and Richland - as well teams from Rapid City, SD., Dickinson, ND., and Riverton, Wyo., clashed at Connors Field in the weekend tournament, which was delayed by heavy rains Friday night that forced several games into the Saturday schedule and pushed that day’s final game past midnight.
Patriots’ Manager Scotty Sturgis and his players were in limbo for several hours before the team’s final game started shortly after 10 pm Saturday night wondering if they would play that night, or wait to play Sunday morning. The rains on Friday forced two game postponements which jammed up the Saturday schedule and that, combined with the tournament’s myriad of tie-breaker scenarios, had several teams waiting on the outcome of Saturday’s 8:30 pm game to see which teams would play Saturday night, and which would play Sunday morning. The Patriots were hoping to be able to get a night’s rest when the previous game ended and they learned they had to play immediately.
The Patriots defeated the Riverton team 13-3 in that final game late Saturday evening. The tournament schedule opened for Richland at 12:30 pm Friday with a game against the Dickinson Volunteers, which the Patriots lost 11-13. Richland then faced Riverton Friday afternoon and won 15-5. The Patriots next game was Saturday afternoon when they lost 1-5 to the Rapid City Risers.
Over the course of the last six games the Patriots have out-hit their opponents 60-48 while scoring 61 runs against 45 for the other guys. The problem has been errors - Richland has posted 21 errors versus 16 over those same six games.
NEXT UP FOR THE PATRIOTS - FINAL HOME GAMES OF THE SEASON
Richland will take its 3-9 Conference record (1-15-1 overall) on the road Thursday night in Glasgow versus the Reds with the first game of the doubleheader slated to start at 5:30 pm.
The Patriots will then face two Billings teams this weekend in the final home games of the season.
Saturday’s doubleheader against the Blue Jays begins at 5:30 pm at Moose Park and Sunday’s doubleheader versus the Cardinals begins at Noon.
WEEKEND TOURNEY WRAP-UP
Rain delays and schedule changes were as big an obstacle as the actual games for the Patriots during the four-day tournament that began Thursday and ended Sunday afternoon. The Patriots’ originally scheduled 10:30 Saturday morning game was pushed back to 2:30 pm (but didn’t actually begin until well past 3 pm) and the originally scheduled 3:30 afternoon game they would have been scheduled to play was in limbo until it began shortly after 10 pm.
Sturgis said the team did a great job of taking it all in stride, adding that the Saturday morning delay actually helped because it allowed the team to drive home to Sidney Friday night and get back in time for their new scheduled start time of 2:30.
“We were able to recuperate and get a couple extra hours of sleep in our own beds so I think it was beneficial for us not having to play that 10:30 game and have to wake up at 6,” he said. Now, the afternoon game that got pushed back to midnight was another matter entirely. But, Sturgis said, the team overcame the uncertainty and the late hour to put together its best overall game of the season.
“We were hoping to play Sunday with a higher seed against the better competition. The guys really wanted another shot at Belgrade,” the skipper said, referring to the numerous players on the Patriots who played on Sidney High School’s inaugural team that knocked off the previously undefeated and #1 ranked Belgrade High School team in May. Belgrade lost to the Miles City Mavericks 7-2 Sunday in the championship game of the weekend tournament in Miles City. Rapid City defeated Dickinson 11-10 in the semifinal game.
DICKINSON 13 - RICHLAND 11
Richland faced the Dickinson Volunteers in the opening game of tournament action, losing by a score of 11-13. The Patriots garnered 11 hits against Dickinson and yielded 14. Zander Dean paced the Patriots with three runs and two hits. Cooper McNally contributed two hits and three RBI’s. Six different Richland players crossed the plate and eight had hits in a tight game that ended with runners on the bases and a fielder’s choice to end the game. Trace Bain opened on the hill for the Pats, pitching into the fourth inning before Dean came on in relief. Bain faced 30 batters, throwing 49 strikes on 96 pitches with seven walks, two strikeouts, 10 hits and 11 runs (four unearned.) Dean faced 15 batters throwing 24 strikes on 61 pitches with five walks, one strike out, four hits and two earned runs.
RICHLAND 15 - RIVERTON 5
In the team’s best offensive effort of the season so far, Richland batters popped off for 11 hits posting 15 runs and winning in a 10-Run-Rule walkoff in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Defensively the Patriots allowed five runs and committed four errors. McNally showed up at the plate with three hits on three at bats with four runs scored, three RBIs, one walk and zero strikeouts. Eight of 9 Patriots players crossed home plate and six of 9 hit their way on base. Hayden Conn got the win for the Patriots pitching all five innings. He faced 26 batters throwing 66 strikes on 97 pitches with seven strikeouts against only one walk. He gave up five runs (two unearned) on seven hits allowed.
RAPID CITY 5 - RICHLAND 1
A defensive battle and a pitchers’ duel highlighted game three of the weekend tournament for the Patriots. The Post #320 Risers posted five runs, five hits and three errors while the Patriots posted one run, three hits and two errors.
Dean’s one hit and one run led the Pats offensively. McNally pitched the entire game for the Patriots facing 27 batters with 53 strikes on 90 pitches. He struck out six, walked two and gave up five runs (two unearned) on five hits.
RICHLAND 13 - RIVERTON 3
The sun had set more than an hour before the first pitch Saturday night in Richland’s second game versus the Wyoming squad. The Patriots hit the ball well and played excellent defense in the team’s most complete game of the season, pounding 15 hits that brought in 13 runs while committing only one error in the field.
All 11 Patriot players in the dugout played in Saturday’s nightcap with 9 different players getting hits and 9 crossing home plate. It was a total team effort on a night when the whole team was running on empty but still managed to rally together and knock in a dozen RBI’s and keep the base-runners moving.
Braden Harris and Cayden Heck had big days on the bats. Harris had four hits on four at bats with two runs scored, one RBI and zero strikeouts. Heck went three for four at the plate with three RBI’s, three runs scored and zero strikeouts.
Having used eight different pitchers in five different games in the last three days, Sturgis went to the bullpen and put three different pitchers in the late-night game. Lefty Gradin Sukut started for the Pats, throwing 28 strikes on 55 pitches, striking out two, walking four, yielding three runs on one hit while facing 12 batters. McNally came in briefly in the third inning, throwing four strikes on eight pitches and facing three batters. Jarret Averett finished the game for Richland facing four batters, throwing 11 strikes on 13 pitches with one strikeout.