It was past midnight Saturday evening at Connors Field in Miles City in the bottom of the fifth inning when Cayden Heck punched a ground ball towards the Riverton, Wyo., shortstop, bringing across the winning run and with it a walkoff 10-Run-Rule victory for the Richland County Patriots American Legion Baseball Team.

It was nearly 3 am Sunday morning when the team bus finally arrived at Moose Park in Sidney and the players and coaches were able to head home to their beds. But despite their tired bodies the Patriots were happy to be riding the momentum of having won four of their last six games. Richland won two games and lost two over the weekend at the Harry Griffith Baseball Tournament, following a two-game sweep of the Glasgow Reds last Thursday night.



