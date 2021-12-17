Peters leading Lady Eagles early, named player of week By Dillan Schorfheide sports@sidneyherald.com Dec 17, 2021 Dec 17, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sophie Peters is pictured wearing the Player of the Week jersey at a practice. Photo by Dillan Schorfheide × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sidney High School girl’s basketball team has rattled off a pair of wins after losing the season opener, and one of the players emerging early on as a leader for the team is Sophie Peters.Through three games this season, Peters is averaging just over 17 points a game. Going game-by-game, she has scored 17 points, 18 points and 17 points.As a sophomore last season, Peters was a leader on the team in scoring and rebounding, and she is taking that next step in her career this season.Last week, against Dawson County (December 10) and against Baker (December 11), she scored 18 and 17 points respectively, along with recording 21 rebounds and 10 assists between the games.Her efforts have rewarded her the Player of the Week honors, which is given to the player who played hard and well in the previous week.“It feels pretty good to be honored,” Peters said about receiving the honors for the week.Regarding how she played against Dawson County and Baker, Peters said she was very happy with how she played.“I’ve just been really trying to take those open shots and get it to the people who are open and take the shots I’m most comfortable with,” Peters said.While Peters has been the leading scorer for the team through the first three games, one aspect of the team, its depth, has also been showing itself well.Peters said the team’s depth is one of the strengths that the Lady Eagles will be able to utilize going forward.“The last two games it’s (the depth) been really helpful, with just getting people in when people are tired, picking up the pace a bit more,” she said.Against Baker, for example, eight different players scored for Sidney, and against Dawson County, seven different players scored.On top of that, at least three players have scored in double figures in the last two games.Sidney’s depth will serve it well going forward, as the Lady Eagles prepare for a long season against some tough Eastern A teams.Peters added that she believes the team will be able to do well against the Eastern schools.Sidney has one of its toughest challenges early on this season, as the Lady Eagles take on Havre on the road on Saturday, December 18. 