A photo contest starting up on May 17 is trying to help kids take something negative in their communities and turn it into a positive.
The Beyond the Surface Photo Contest is going to ask high school and middle school students to take their best photos while also competing for some prizes.
The contest is being run through the Dry Society, with Ashley Hodge leading the way for the contest to run smoothly.
Sean Dodds, who is also helping to run the contest, said the purpose was to try to take something that may be deemed bad and find a perspective that is good.
“Other than that, we’re just trying to get kids to do something and have fun, do something enjoyable, do something with their minds, think about things,” Dodds said.
The rules of the contest are simple.
The kids participating are to think about something in their community that they see as a negative. Once they have that theme in mind, they have to take a picture of something that represents that theme, and once they have done that, they have to take a picture of the same subject or a different subject that puts a positive light on the situation.
A poster for the contest says that middle and high school students in all of Richland County are encouraged to see beyond the surface of their community.
This contest is partially inspired by a similar thing done elsewhere, but this contest is new to this area.
Dodds said that Nicole Hackley, who was the part of District II Alcohol and Drug, did a similar contest. Dodds said Hackley gave Hodge and himself the idea for the contest, and they ran with it.
While the prizes for the winners are not completely ironed out yet, Dodds said there are some that kids can look forward to competing for.
He said that the winning submissions will be shone at the Sunrise Festival of the Arts, and they will get their pictures on canvas to take with them. There will also be prize money.
There will be three winners chosen each from the middle school and high school divisions of the contest. There will also be a judge’s choice award handed out.