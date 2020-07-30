Fall physical nights will be held Monday, August 3 and Tuesday, August 4 at Sidney High School for athletes who are competing in fall sports.
A flier for the event released by the high school announced that the physicals will take place in the high school gym, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night. The fee is $30, and all proceeds will be donated to Sidney Public Schools Activities.
In an email sent to the Sidney Herald, it was described that the following sports require physicals to play: Grades 7-12 football, 6-12 volleyball, 6-12 cross country, 6-12 cheer and 9-12 golf.
The email also laid out guidelines for everyone who goes to get a physical to follow.
Everyone is required to wear a mask, in accordance with the governor's mandate, and social distancing will be in effect.
Students who do not participate in fall sports do not need to attend, according to the email, and winter and spring sports physical nights dates and times are to be determined.