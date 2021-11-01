Plentywood High School volleyball Nov 1, 2021 Nov 1, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Plentywood roster: No. 1 Shayla Fawcett; No. 2 Mallory Tommerup; No. 3 Ashtyn Curtiss; No. 4 Tamara Kittelson; No. 5 Liv Wangerin; No. 6 Audrey Sampsen; No. 7/No. 2 Makena Polk; No. 8 Hannah Black; No. 9/No. 5 Lizzi Wiens; No. 10 Micole Wells; No. 14 Ellie Hurst; No. 16 Emma Brensdal; No. 17 Kate Simonson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Returning to the Eastern C Divisional as the top seed once again is the ever-dangerous Plentywood High School volleyball team.There isn’t a lot to say to add to what fans in Eastern Montana have already seen from the Lady Wildcats.They have a very experienced roster returning from their state appearance last year, and they have Liv Wangerin, who is likely the top player in Eastern Montana.The senior hits missiles at the net, can play solid defense and serves really well too.There is a lot of talent surrounding her on offense and defense, and Plentywood has depth on the bench.When you have Wangerin on the court, though, you don’t have to worry too much.When her team’s success has been threatened, she has stepped up, hit balls harder and put her team on her back.When she’s on, she’s on, and it’s hard to stop her. Plentywood finished the regular season undefeated and didn’t lose a game in the district tournament, so all eyes will be on the Lady Wildcats.That being said, Plentywood had to endure some close calls in the district tournament, so other teams may not be too far from knocking the Lady Wildcats off their pedestal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Liv Wangerin Plentywood High School Sport Volleyball Wildcats Tournament Team Defense Lot Load comments Most Popular A few parting words from Tim Fine Richland County Health Department reports three additional COVID-19 deaths NWS predicting temperatures below normal this winter Sharbono leads Warriors over Chinook in first round Local runners bring home state cross country awards Rosendale talks about immigration, healthcare and veterans' services Eagles win close game in first round of playoffs Madilyn Rae Iversen Richland County Roundup: Football, volleyball with big weeks ahead Glendive Medical Center offers updated COVID-19 vaccine guidelines Your Social Connection