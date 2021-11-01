Plentywood volleyball

Plentywood roster: No. 1 Shayla Fawcett; No. 2 Mallory Tommerup; No. 3 Ashtyn Curtiss; No. 4 Tamara Kittelson; No. 5 Liv Wangerin; No. 6 Audrey Sampsen; No. 7/No. 2 Makena Polk; No. 8 Hannah Black; No. 9/No. 5 Lizzi Wiens; No. 10 Micole Wells; No. 14 Ellie Hurst; No. 16 Emma Brensdal; No. 17 Kate Simonson.

Returning to the Eastern C Divisional as the top seed once again is the ever-dangerous Plentywood High School volleyball team.

There isn’t a lot to say to add to what fans in Eastern Montana have already seen from the Lady Wildcats.

They have a very experienced roster returning from their state appearance last year, and they have Liv Wangerin, who is likely the top player in Eastern Montana.

The senior hits missiles at the net, can play solid defense and serves really well too.

There is a lot of talent surrounding her on offense and defense, and Plentywood has depth on the bench.

When you have Wangerin on the court, though, you don’t have to worry too much.

When her team’s success has been threatened, she has stepped up, hit balls harder and put her team on her back.

When she’s on, she’s on, and it’s hard to stop her. Plentywood finished the regular season undefeated and didn’t lose a game in the district tournament, so all eyes will be on the Lady Wildcats.

That being said, Plentywood had to endure some close calls in the district tournament, so other teams may not be too far from knocking the Lady Wildcats off their pedestal.

