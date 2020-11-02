The Plentywood Lady Wildcats are the top seed out of District 1C. They won the district championship in convincing fashion, and they will be considered one of if not the top team to beat in the divisional round. They went undefeated in the regular season, so watch for the Lady Wildcats to make some noise.
