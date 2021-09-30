We’re past the halfway point of fall sports seasons, and with the postseason rapidly approaching for teams, now is the time to catch up on what to look forward to.
Going sport-by-sport, here’s a look at some important dates and how teams are looking when it comes to their postseason chances.
Football
The first round of Class A playoffs begins on Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30.
Sidney only has one win through their first four games, but the Eagles have plenty of time to turn things around.
The Eagles were in a similar position last season and won the last three games of the season to clinch a postseason spot.
Richey-Lambert and Savage have had opposite starts to the season, with the Fusion going 3-1 and the Warriors starting 1-3. With that being said, there are still four games left for each team this season.
The first round of the playoffs is set for October 30, so look for both of these teams to be competing at that time.
The Fairview football team is off to a great start in conference play this season. After opening the season with a pair of losses, Fairview has won three straight conference games, including an impressive blowout win over MonDak, the other undefeated conference team at the time.
On October 16, there will be an inter-division playoff, with the eight-man playoffs starting after that, and Fairview will be a team to watch when that time comes.
Volleyball
The target date for Sidney’s volleyball team is November 4, when the Eastern A Divisional starts.
Sidney has been playing well to start the season against some good teams, and if the Lady Eagles keep playing that way, a good postseason appearance is on the table.
Richey-Lambert, Savage and Fairview all got multiple wins under their belt early this season, and as of right now, all three teams are in a spot to make the District 2C Tournament.
The district tournament will start on October 28, and based on the incredible games so far this season, the tournament should be a great one.
Cross Country
The Eastern A Fall Classic is on October 15, which the Eagles cross country program will be competing at.
Sidney has had some good showings so far this season, so watch for the Eagles to do well this postseason too.
The Richey-Lambert and Fairview cross country teams have also had good individual and team performances this season so far.
For the class C teams, their postseason begins on October 23 with the all class state meet.