On Friday, March 4, the Richey/Lambert Fusion ended their season in a close loss to the Bainville Bulldogs, 43-46.
Leading all scorers in the game was Grady Gonsioroski for the Fusion with 25 points, four offensive rebounds, nine defensive rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal.
Also for the Fusion, Joshua Sponheim finished the game with ten points, one offensive rebound, four defensive rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal, while Austin Lien had four points, four offensive rebounds and six defensive rebounds.
Brett Mullin and Tiegen Cundiff both contributed two points to the books. Mullin also contributed three offensive rebounds, three defensive rebounds, one assist and one block and Cundiff had two offensive rebounds, one defensive rebound and one assist.
Nick Engesser grabbed one offensive rebound, one defensive rebound, two assists and one steal.
For the Bulldogs, Jesse Strickland led scorers with 17 points, one offensive rebound, three defensive rebounds and one steal.
Ayden Knudsen and Charles Butikofer both contributed nine points. Knudsen also had one offensive rebound, four defensive rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal, while Butikofer grabbed four offensive rebounds, one defensive rebound, and one block.
Alex Strickland finished with five points, four offensive rebounds, seven defensive rebounds, one block and three steals, while Braeden Romo had four points and seven defensive rebounds.
Rounding out the statistics for Bainville, Samuel Butikofer contributed two points, one offensive rebound and one defensive rebound.
Seniors exiting for the Fusion included Mullin and Gonsioroski.