The R&L Fusion boys basketball team faced off against the MonDak Thunder in the third game on Monday, Feb. 17 slate of games in the District 2C Basketball Tournament. Despite a late surge by the Thunder, the Fusion was able to hold them off and win in a close one by a final score of 51-49.
In the first quarter, it was all Fusion. R&L senior Hunter Watson got the Fusion on the board with a put-back layup after Mondak junior Darian Holecek made a pair of free-throws. R&L senior Blake Lien followed up that possession with a three-point play, which continued the 10-0 run. Mondak senior Jack Solberg got one more bucket to go for the Thunder in the quarter, only reaching four points in the first. R&L, however, tallied 16, giving them a 16-4 advantage heading into the second quarter.
R&L senior Gabe Gonsioroski opened the second quarter knocking down one of two free-throws. Near the end of the half, with R&L up 29-20, Holececk connected on a pair of free-throws, followed up a layup by 6”3 senior Owen Nelson, to bring the Thunder within five points of the Fusion at the end of the first half.
R&L still had their five-point lead near the end of the third quarter until Lien drained a three-pointer at the buzzer, with one quarter remaining leading by eight 37-29.
The Fusion had their largest lead of the game in the fourth quarter, having led by 13, but that lead would quickly diminish as Mondak brought on a late scoring effort. At 49-36, Mondak went on an 8-0 run, draining back to back three-pointers from sophomore Erik Field and Solberg, a two-point basket from Holecek as well as the conversion of a pair of free throws after a turnover by the Fusion. All of a sudden, what was a 13-point lead for the Fusion was now a three-point lead of 49-46. Fortunately for R&L, with 37.1 seconds remaining, the Fusion intercepted an inbound pass by Mondak after a timeout and Lien got to the free-throw line where he converted both free-throws. Those successful free-throws proved to make a difference as the Fusion held onto their lead and walked away with a victory by two points.
Lien led the Fusion with 17 points on the night. Grady Gonsioroski had 10, junior Caleb Senner had nine, and Gabe Gonsioroski finished with seven points. Senior Hunter Watson had six and rounding out the scoring for the Fusion with two points was junior Toby Clinton.
Field had 18 points for MonDak, leading his team. Holecek was also in double figures with 11. Nelson finished with eight points; Solberg had five as well as 6”4 senior Ridge Sargent who also tallied five points. Junior Keegan Nelson had two.