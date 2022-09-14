Purchase Access

It was a tight match between R&L Fusion and Jordan, but the final score landed  on Jordan's side, with 36 to R&L Fusion's 34. 

#33 is Sage Spinner, Jr. takes off with the ball in the photo below.



