After losing to the Plentywood Lady Wildcats in their first game of the District 2C Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 18 the by a final score of 50—13, the R&L Fusion got another shot on Thursday, Feb. 20 against the Brockton Lady Warriors and they certainly didn’t disappoint, winning 24—69
R&L sophomore Ella Robbins got the Fusion on the board first with a quick layup in the first quarter. Brockton eighth-grader Jasalyn Lambert drained a three-pointer on the other end to make it 3-2 in favor of the Lady Warriors. On the next possession for the Fusion, sophomore Jaylyn Klempel got and-one, her first of three on the game, while following up with a two-pointer after a Brockton turnover. The Fusion would end the first quarter with a five-point lead of 8-13.
The relatively close game at the end of the first did not last long, as Klempel and the rest of the Fusion found their stride on offense. Klempel got her second and-one conversion after Brockton’s opening possession included a bucket by 6’0 eighth grader Skye Hayes. R&L senior Courtney Herman got the next four points on the board for the Fusion, two by way of free-throws. Herman added another five points to her total of nine in the quarter. Heading into halftime, the Fusion led 16-35.
In the third quarter, the Fusion outscored the Lady Warriors outscored 5-24. Herman, again, got the first four points in the quarter for the Fusion, while Klempel hit back to back three-pointers and tallied the next 11 straight points for R&L. She added another two-pointer and one-point from the free-throw line as the running clock reached zero at the end of the third quarter, giving the Fusion a 21-59 lead.
In the fourth, it was much of the same as the Fusion’s offense and continued to roll, dominating on both ends of the floor, scoring 10 points in the final quarter and holding Brockton to only three, with a total point differential of 9-34 in the second half of play and earning a victory by 45.
Klempel led the Fusion with an outstanding performance, leading her team with 31 points on the night. She shot 73 percent from the field, 75 percent from three and only missed one of her seven free-throws. Klempel also added six assists to her total. Herman was also in double figures, as she finished with 13 points. Junior Isabelle Fatzinger had eight senior Lauren Prevost and S. Williams also had five. Eighth-grader Brie Mullin had three, senior Alyssa Hill and Robbins each finished with two points.
Lambert led all of Brockton with 11 of her teams 24 points. Hayes finished with nine, while freshman Trinity Bauer added two and eighth-grader KayJay First That Walks accounted for one point.