It was close throughout game nine on the girls’ side of the District 2C Basketball Tournament between the R&L Fusion and the Circle Lady Wildcats on Friday, Feb. 21 at Sidney High School.
However, an incredible comeback in the fourth quarter earned the Fusion a victory of 36–32.
A timeout had to be taken fairly quickly in the first quarter at the 4:19 mark by R&L Fusion head coach Jon Barnhart after his team was down 0–5. That timeout seemed to only help the Fusion for the final stretch of the first quarter, as sophomores Ella Robbins and Jaylyn Klempel each got a two-pointer to fall, bringing them within one point of the Lady Wildcats.
The next possession for Circle resulted in a three-pointer from sophomore Autumn Idland. R&L senior Courtney Herman responded on the next possession with a three, tying things up. But junior Ryann Moline of the Lady Wildcats found herself at the free-throw line with 16.2 seconds to go in the first, which earned them a 7–9 advantage heading into the second quarter.
With seconds remaining in the second quarter, R&L found themselves down three. But R&L sophomore point guard Shawna Eggert passed to junior Isabelle Fatzinger on a backdoor cut to the hoop for a successful layup to find themselves down only one point at halftime of 13–14.
The third quarter ended with Circle still leading, only by two at 21–23; but the fourth quarter is when things got interesting and exciting, depending on which side you were on.
Fatzinger was at the free-throw line early in the fourth, only hitting one of two, bringing them back to within one point of the Lady Wildcats. And that lead that R&L was seeking the whole game and coming so close to doing so, finally came true in the fourth after Klempel got a friendly roll on the rim from a mid-range jumper, taking a 24–23 lead.
That lead, though, was quickly taken back by the Lady Wildcats with a two-pointer and a pair of free-throws by freshman Alexis Moline and Idland. With 4:37 to go, Herman got two to shoot from the free-throw line, bringing R&L back within two.
On the ensuing possession for Circle, R&L forced a timely turnover, which resulted in a Klempel three-pointer to retake the lead 29–28.
With 32 seconds remaining in the game, Circle called a timeout, leading 31–32. Out of the timeout, Circle proceeded to inbound the ball, but Eggert instinctively forced a turnover, got the steal and ran down the court for a layup while also getting fouled. Eggert not only made the go-ahead shot, but she also completed the and-one, making the free-throw, giving R&L a lead of 34–32 and, ultimately, the victory of 36–32.
Klempel led the Fusion in points with 15, following her 31-point performance against Brockton back on Wednesday. Herman had nine, and Eggert had seven, none more important than her final go-ahead three-points with seconds remaining in the game.
Robbins and senior Sarah Helmuth each had two, while Fatzinger finished with one point. The Fusion shot 34.2 percent from the field, 25 percent from three and 88.9 percent from the free-throw line, while Circle shot 69.2 percent from the free-throw line.
Alexis Moline led the Lady Wildcats with nine points, Ryann Moline and Idland each had eight, and junior Brooke Bartelson had four. The other three points came from sophomore Kaylie Haynie.