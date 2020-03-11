DCB LADYJACKS BASKETBALL SIGNING
Courtney Herman (Lambert, Mont.)
Courtney Herman has signed a letter of intent to play basketball for the Dakota College at Bottineau Ladyjacks for the 2020–21 school year.
Courtney is a 5'-10" forward and played her high school basketball for the Richey/Lambert Fusion. As a senior she averaged 12.8 points per game and 5.2 rebounds. Courtney shot 73% from the free throw line. She was selected to the All-District team as a senior and the All-Conference team in both her junior and sophomore seasons. Courtney led her team as a captain in 2018–19 and 2019–20.
Coach Johnson’s comments:
"We are very happy to announce the signing of another significant piece to our team for 2020–21. In Courtney we believe we have added a player who can have an impact on both ends of the court. We really have a need defensively for the length she will bring. Offensively she is a solid long-range shooter who has had a lot of experience playing inside with her back to the basket. We feel she will provide excellent options to enhance our inside-out play. Most importantly Courtney is a high character young lady with a strong academic background. We believe she will be a great fit for the Ladyjack program."