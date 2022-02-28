Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Girl's 19u state tournament bracket.
Jr. Gold State Tournament bracket.
On Friday, Feb. 25, the 19u girl’s hockey team faced off against Crosby at the Ranger Arena and lost 4-8.
Scoring first for the Rangers was Whitney Van Hook and Samara Hofer had the assist.
The next goal was scored in the second period by Jori Horsburgh while Hofer and RayElla Radke had the assist.
The last two goals were scored in the third period. The third was scored by Hofer, and the last was scored by Marett Shieber, assisted by Hofer and Autumn Edd.
The team also played on Saturday where they fell to Minot 0-7.
The girl’s team will head into the state tournament on March 4 and play in game one at 1 p.m.
The Jr. Gold team will play in the state tournament beginning on March 3, and will play in game one at 12:30 p.m. versus Grand Forks.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.