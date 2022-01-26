Ranger Roundup: Teams do well over weekend By Dillan Schorfheide sports@sidneyherald.com Jan 26, 2022 Jan 26, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cooper Thiel is one of the leaders for the Richland Rangers squirts team. File Photo × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address?        OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Richland Rangers Youth hockey teams completed another busy weekend last weekend, and the teams picked up some good wins and experience.Here’s a look at how each of the teams did last weekend, along with a look ahead as to when their next games are.19UThe Rangers girl’s 19U team played a couple of road games last weekend, dropping a game to Langdon and Northwood.Richland lost to Langdon 9-0 and Northwood 9-2, and despite the losses, the team got more good experience and saw some individual accomplishments.The two goals against Northwood came courtesy of Samara Hofer and Autumn Edd.Hofer scored her goal unassisted in the second period, and Edd scored her goal in the third period. Hofer recorded the assist on Edd’s goal.On top of that, although the Rangers didn’t score against Langdon, Hofer received a Player of the Game award.In net, Landry Larson recorded 57 saves between the two games.After a long road trip of approximately 10 games, the Rangers will finally get to play on home ice again.On Saturday, January 29, the team hosts Williston, and on Sunday, January 30, the Rangers host Crosby.Other ActionThe 12U team went 1-2 over the weekend. The Rangers were able to defeat West Fargo 4-1, but the Rangers lost to Fargo 6-0 and to Jamestown 4-1.For the 12U team, the next game is on Saturday, when they host Watford City.The Richland squirts team went undefeated in Miles City, and the peewees defeated Williston and lost to Crosby.The next game for the peewees is on Saturday at home against Bottineau.Also having a good weekend was the bantam team, as the Rangers won two out of three games.The bantams lost to Watford City, but the Rangers then beat Mandan and Minot.Richland’s next game will be on Saturday at Minot, with a home game on Sunday against Bottineau.Rounding out the hockey action, the junior gold team won a home contest against Minot last weekend.This weekend, the Rangers will compete in the Watford City tourney. 