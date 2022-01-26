Cooper Thiel

Cooper Thiel is one of the leaders for the Richland Rangers squirts team.

 File Photo

The Richland Rangers Youth hockey teams completed another busy weekend last weekend, and the teams picked up some good wins and experience.

Here’s a look at how each of the teams did last weekend, along with a look ahead as to when their next games are.

19U

The Rangers girl’s 19U team played a couple of road games last weekend, dropping a game to Langdon and Northwood.

Richland lost to Langdon 9-0 and Northwood 9-2, and despite the losses, the team got more good experience and saw some individual accomplishments.

The two goals against Northwood came courtesy of Samara Hofer and Autumn Edd.

Hofer scored her goal unassisted in the second period, and Edd scored her goal in the third period. Hofer recorded the assist on Edd’s goal.

On top of that, although the Rangers didn’t score against Langdon, Hofer received a Player of the Game award.

In net, Landry Larson recorded 57 saves between the two games.

After a long road trip of approximately 10 games, the Rangers will finally get to play on home ice again.

On Saturday, January 29, the team hosts Williston, and on Sunday, January 30, the Rangers host Crosby.

Other Action

The 12U team went 1-2 over the weekend. The Rangers were able to defeat West Fargo 4-1, but the Rangers lost to Fargo 6-0 and to Jamestown 4-1.

For the 12U team, the next game is on Saturday, when they host Watford City.

The Richland squirts team went undefeated in Miles City, and the peewees defeated Williston and lost to Crosby.

The next game for the peewees is on Saturday at home against Bottineau.

Also having a good weekend was the bantam team, as the Rangers won two out of three games.

The bantams lost to Watford City, but the Rangers then beat Mandan and Minot.

Richland’s next game will be on Saturday at Minot, with a home game on Sunday against Bottineau.

Rounding out the hockey action, the junior gold team won a home contest against Minot last weekend.

This weekend, the Rangers will compete in the Watford City tourney.

