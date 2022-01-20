The Richland Youth Hockey teams had another busy weekend last week, and each of the teams playing did well overall for the weekend.
Here’s a look at how the teams fared, as well as a brief look ahead as to what's coming for them.
19U
The Ranger 19U team lost all three of its games last weekend, but the Rangers got some good experience in and had some good scoring overall.
On January 14, Richland played against Bismarck 15U, losing 12-3.
Samara Hofer, a captain for the team, had a big game for the Rangers against Bismarck 15U. Hofer scored all three goals for the team, recording a hat trick.
Her first goal came in the second period on a power play. Whitney Van Hook and Autumn Edd each recorded an assist on the goal.
Hofer’s second goal came in the third period, and recording the assist on the goal was Marett Schieber.
Hofer completed the hat trick later in the third period. Getting assists on the goal were Jori Horsburgh and Schieber.
The second game for the Rangers last weekend was against Mandan on January 15, and the Rangers lost 10-1.
The lone goal for Richland came from Hofer once again, who was assisted by Horsburgh and Edd.
In the last game of the weekend, the Rangers lost 12-3 to Bottineau/Rugby.
Kynlee Vitt scored the first goal for the Rangers in the second period, and Zoey Garsjo recorded the assist.
A little bit later in the second period, Van Hook scored the Rangers’ second goal unassisted.
Hofer scored the Rangers’ last goal in the game, scoring unassisted on a power play in the second period.
The Rangers have been on quite a long road trip, and after a couple more road games on January 21 and 22, they will finally get back to home ice.
On January 29, the Rangers will host Williston, which will be the team’s first home game in a little over a month.
Junior Gold
The junior gold team tied 4-4 with Grand Forks on January 15. The Rangers have a home game on Friday, January 21, and after a tournament in Watford City, the next home game for the Rangers will be on February 5.
Bantams
The Richland bantams team did well in a tournament last weekend.
The team took third place in the Bismarck Capital Cup against some good competition.
The next home games for the bantams are on Saturday, January 22 and Sunday, January 23. The games are at 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. respectively.
Peewees
The peewees team swept their opponents last weekend, defeating Watford City, Mandan and Williston.
The Rangers have home games on Friday, January 21 and Sunday, January 23 at 4:30 p.m. and 12 p.m., respectively.
12U
Richland’s 12U team lost to Hazen last weekend in a close battle, 4-3, and the Rangers lost 10-0 to a good Dickinson team.
The next home game for the Rangers is January 29.
Squirts
The Richland squirts team won three out of four games last weekend.
Richland defeated both Williston teams, 17-6 and 12-2, on January 15, and on January 16, the squirts split games with Crosby. The Rangers lost the one game in a shootout and won the other 10-5.