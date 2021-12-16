Richland peewee

Pictured is the Richland Rangers Peewee team, who won the Capital Cup last weekend.

 File Photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Richland Rangers Youth Hockey teams had a busy and very successful weekend last weekend.

A lot of the teams were in action, and among the wins from the teams, one of them included a championship victory.

That championship landed in the hands of the peewees team, who won the Capital Cup in Bismarck.

Also picking up wins last weekend were the junior gold, bantam and squirts teams.

The junior gold team, after doing well in the Damon McLaughlin Memorial Tournament to start the season, defeated Fargo 16U 2-1.

The bantams went undefeated over the weekend, winning three games in total against Mandan and two Bismarck teams.

Rounding out the weekend action is the squirts team, who traveled to Hazen, North Dakota and beat both teams there.

All the teams are back in action during this weekend. The bantams have two home games, and they will take on Crosby on Friday, December 17 and Dickinson Orange on Sunday, December 19.

The junior gold team will be at the Bozeman Tourney all weekend, and the peewees are on the road against Hazen and a couple Dickinson teams.

Load comments