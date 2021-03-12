The winter sports season is down to its last few days of life before we welcome the Spring sports season with open arms.
Local teams have finished their winter seasons for the most part, but hockey is still going for some of the Richland Rangers Youth Hockey teams.
The 12U team and the bantam team are both playing at the North Dakota Amateur Hockey Association state tournaments from March 12 to March 14, with the chances to add on to some of the other teams’ great finishes at state.
On top of that, Ranger Arena got some exciting news for something that will be happening soon, so here is all the information you need about the upcoming happenings.
State Tournament
The Ranger 12U team will have three opportunities to do its best to get a favorable position for the placement games.
On Friday, the Rangers play Dickinson in the morning, and on Saturday, the Rangers will face Crosby in the morning and Hazen/Beulah in the afternoon/evening.
Depending on how the team fares in those three games, the Rangers will either play in the championship game or the third-place game.
If the Rangers finish as one of the top two teams out of the four-team pool, they will get a shot at the title, but if they finish as one of the bottom two teams in the pool, they will play for third place.
The Bantam team has an afternoon game Friday to get started in its respective state tournament. The Rangers will face Minot Gold, with the winner advancing to face Jamestown/VC.
If the Rangers win, they will face Jamestown/VC Friday night, but if they lose, they will be under more pressure. A loss would put the Rangers in the consolation bracket, with a game Saturday morning to advance or have the season end.
All first-round and quarterfinal games are played Friday, with semifinal games Saturday and final placement games Sunday.
College Game
On March 24, Ranger Arena will play host to a Division II men’s hockey game. The University of Providence will face off against Dakota College at Bottineau.
Doors will open at 5:15 p.m., with warmups at 5:30 p.m. and puck drop at 6 p.m. All times are MST.
The admission fee for all ages is $5, and light concessions will be available (no grill). On the Richland Rangers Facebook page, it was noted that volunteers will be needed to help at the gate and at concessions, so anyone who is willing to help can reach out to Dawn Rehbein.