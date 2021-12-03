Purchase Access

The Richland Youth Hockey girl’s 19U team lost its first game of the Bozeman Tourney on Friday, December 3, losing 6-1 to the Flathead Fusion 19U.

Despite the loss, the Rangers are not out of the tournament as it will continue on Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5.

Flathead took command early and held a big lead for much of the game. In the first period, Flathead scored two goals, and in the second period, Flathead scored three goals.

Eventually in the third period, the Rangers found the back of the net and avoided the shutout, as Dillon Edd scored for. She scored unassisted.

In net for the Rangers, Kassadee Olson faced a lot of shots, but she held firm and was able to still record 30 saves.

After the weekend in Bozeman, the Rangers will be back at home starting December 10, when they play in the Damon McLaughlin Memorial Tournament at Ranger Arena.

