The Richland Rangers hosted the women's Damon McLaughlin Memorial Tournament at the Richland Arena last weekend. The tournament is held in memory of Damon McLaughlin whose efforts helped to catapult Richland County hockey to the level it is at today.
At the start of the tournament Friday, the Rangers were a little slow out of the gate when they faced off against the Canadian Milestone Flyers.
The Rangers liason Kehanna Johnston said that the team put up a staunch fight however the Rangers seemed to hesitate which opened up opportunities for the Flyers to dictate the pace of the game.
Ashlynn Johnston (#12) scored in the third period with the assist from Landry Larson (#8) and Jori Horsburgh (#10.) However, Rangers offense remained silent. The Flyers were able to defeat the Rangers 3-1.
In Saturday's match-up against the Crosby Comets, Sara Smith (#9) scored in the first period with an assist by Samara Hofer (#1) and Whitney Van Hook (#6.) The Rangers carried the game with a 3-0 victory over the Comets.
In the second game on Saturday, the Rangers faced off against the Canadian Prairie Storm. Madison Schieber (#21) scored with the assist by Marett Schieber (#15) early in period one, but the Rangers' sticks didn't thunder for the rest of the game. The Rangers fell 2-1 against.
On Sunday, the Rangers battled the Watford City Oilers. Samara Hofer (#1) scored in period one. The Rangers managed to hold the Oilers at three points, but once again, the Rangers' sticks were quiet. The Rangers fell against the Oilers 3-1.
“We played with a much more aggressive attitude the rest of the weekend. We just need to find a way to get a couple more pucks in the net. We created plenty of opportunities, we just have to finish and be hungry to score in front of the net,” Richland Rangers Coach Kelly Brendt said.
Special recognition went to goaltender McKenna Haralson for her resilient efforts in front of the net.
“McKenna has been solid for us all year and has kept us in every game. It's her first year on 19U and I'm really proud of the way she's stepped up,” Brendt said.
Goaltender McKenna Haralson (#5) and the defensive group composed of Whitney Van Hook (#6,) Marett Schieber (#15,) RayElla Radke (#14,) Landry Larson (#8) and Audrey Oprica (#20) put up a stubborn resistance and held the blue line while making sure to keep pucks alive throughout the tournament. Their tough defensive posturing opened up numerous opportunities for the Rangers offense. The Rangers were the only team to have scored on both Milestone and Watford in the tournament.
All of the Rangers pushed themselves as if McLaughlin himself was there at the tournament.
As a coach, McLaughlin was renowned as someone who strove for team unity. Throughout his time as a coach, McLaughlin considered the team as an extension of family. Past players who had McLaughlin as a coach remember him for his ability to create the feeling of belonging to something more than just a team.
“There are only a few girls left who played for Damon, but we try to use this tournament to help keep his memory alive. He was my greatest mentor as a coach and an instrumental figure in our club - the girls program in particular,” Brendt said.
The lessons McLaughlin taught to one generation are now being passed onto their daughters, who have now become ice hockey players in turn. Knowledge of the game and the mental aspects of a sport can be passed along from adult to child. One generation’s experience helps to prepare the next for life through the sport of ice hockey.
“It's still early in our season, but I think he would be really proud of how this group has come together as a team. They've really bought into that concept. They're very encouraging of each other - the energy on the bench and on the ice has been great - especially when we're putting pucks in the net,” Brendt explained.