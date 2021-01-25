Grand Forks was going to be one of the biggest tests for the Richland Rangers junior boys gold hockey team this season.
Going into the matchup with the Stallions on Saturday, Jan. 23, the Rangers knew that.
And, while everything wasn’t completely perfect, the Rangers passed the test with a 5-4 final score in a game where, after the first period, the Rangers looked really good.
The second period especially was crucial for Richland to get the win, as it gave the Rangers all the momentum they needed and nearly as much scoring as they would turn out to need.
So far this season, Richland has had a potent attack and a tough defense that doesn’t give goals up easily, and the second period is where the team looked its best and got the upper hand needed for the win.
Grand Forks scored first in the game, and after Richland tied things up 1-1 in the first period, things looked like they were going to shift back to the Rangers’ favor.
But, the Stallions ended the period on top 3-1.
Richland looked good and was playing OK, but the Rangers committed a string of three straight penalties late in the first period to give Grand Forks an advantage for the rest of the period.
With 1:50 left, Grand Forks struck, this time at four-on-four though, as a Grand Forks player also committed a penalty.
A strong wrist shot got past Richland goalie Graylin Martin to give Grand Forks a 2-1 lead, and nearly 50 seconds later, Martin dropped a shot and a Grand Forks player was there to tip in the rebound.
For the Rangers, it was a sour note to end the period on, but it didn’t define how they played the rest of the game.
And right away in the second period, Richland started to make it clear that the team was going to get the lead back, no question.
The Rangers did not let Grand Forks get the puck anywhere near their own goal, and if Grand Forks did get the puck in Richland’s blue zone, it wasn’t there long or long enough for a chance to score.
Three minutes into the second period, Tate Wieferich found the back of the net and got the momentum going again for Richland.
Then, a little over seven minutes later, Jaxson Franklin got the puck out in front of the goal a few feet away, and after juking one defender and turning to the goal, he let a wrister fly that beat the Grand Forks goalie top shelf, tying the game at 3-3.
To cap off the period, Logan Schumacker scored on a breakaway with 21 seconds left in the period, capping off an explosive frame that put the Rangers back on top in a commanding fashion.
Grand Forks had a clear advantage after the first period (aside from just the score), but after the second, Richland led Grand Forks in shots on goal 28-15.
In the first couple minutes alone, leading up to Wieferich’s goal, Grand Forks’ goalie didn’t get a nice break from shots coming at him.
The home Ranger crowd was so excited by Franklin’s tying goal, even, that play was stopped because a fan had cracked the outside of a panel of glass around the ice.
Although the offensive attack was not quite as strong in the third period, Richland’s defense stepped up to hold the lead.
A little over six minutes into the third period, Wieferich struck again, this time taking the puck himself down the far side of the ice, near the benches, and whipping a wrist shot between the goalie’s arm to give the Rangers a 5-3 lead, being a very crucial goal.
Grand Forks finally scored with 5:34 left in the game and started shooting more and getting more chances after the goal, but the Rangers held on for the win.
With the win, Richland will put itself in a good spot in the standings. Grand Forks was undefeated and ahead of the Rangers, but the win will give Richland a spot up.