The Richland Rangers Youth Hockey junior gold team suffered a 7-3 home loss to Crosby on Sunday, February 6, but the Rangers played well in the game.
Despite the seven goals scored by the Comets, the Rangers actually finished the game with a shot on goal advantage, 35-26.
Crosby made the most of its opportunities, finishing off some good possessions with a goal, but the Rangers also scored some nifty goals that kept them in the running.
The Comets scored first in the game. With 10:22 left in the first period, the Comets scored off a rebound that came out right in front of the goal, taking an early 1-0 lead.
Crosby went on to score the next two goals in the period, scoring both goals within three minutes of each other.
Down 3-0 late in the first, the Rangers responded.
Shandyn Gurney corralled the puck near the Crosby bench with only one defender in his way. He made a quick move to his left, beating the defender, and he beat the goalie low for the Rangers’ first goal.
Gurney’s goal saved the Rangers from a bigger deficit heading into the second period, and it gave the team a spark.
Although Crosby scored double what the Rangers did, the Rangers did well to not get shut out in any of the periods.
Crosby scored twice more in the second period, with its first goal coming just 28 seconds into the period.
After falling behind 5-1, the Rangers again responded, though. This time, Logan Schumacker redirected a shot from Mason Kindopp that beat the Crosby goalie top shelf for the Ranger score. Kindopp and Logan Boyer each recorded an assist on the play.
At the end of the second period, the Rangers held a 23-21 shots on goal advantage.
In the third period, Crosby outscored the Rangers 2-1. Crosby’s first goal came just under four minutes into the period, and the Rangers scored a little over halfway into the period.
Hayden Conn found the back of the net for the Rangers, and Tristan Fink got the assist on the goal.
Crosby scored one final time with 1:37 left in the game.
Although the Rangers lost, they played well against the top junior gold team in the North Dakota Amateur Hockey Association.
On top of that, the Rangers are still a top-three team in the league.
The next game for the junior gold team will be on Friday, February 11 at Langdon.