On March 11-12, the Richland Rangers 12U girl’s hockey team traveled to Watford City for the state tournament. The Rangers came out victorious, taking home the championship trophy.
The first game of the tournament was played against the Minot Wolves where the Rangers lost 0-3.
Battling back, the Rangers played Devils Lake in the semi-finals and won 2-1. Scoring for the Rangers was Madison Shieber unassisted on the first goal, and Shieber with the assist from Payton Bauer for the second goal.
Winning this game advanced the 12U team to the championship game versus Watford City, where the Rangers prevailed 2-1.
Layla Petrik scored the first goal and Shieber scored the second goal.
Goalie McKenna Haralson had 35 saves in this game.
As a reward for bringing home the state championship, the 12U Rangers were treated to a ride on a firetruck down Central Avenue on March 17 to celebrate the title with the community.
“We started out with a setback on Friday morning but overall the girls came together and won state,” said head coach Dustin Haralson, who has been coaching the 12U team for four years.
This is not the first taste of victory the team has had as last year they also brought home the championship trophy, making them back-to-back champions.
In the last four years, the team has made great improvements. Prior to the two championships, the team was winless in each of the two previous seasons.
Members of the state winning team include: McKenna Haralson, Leddy Larson, Tai Trudell, Emma Youngquist, Micah Haralson, Payton Bauer, Layla Petrik, Audrey Oprica, Madison Shieber, Addison Everett, Ainsleigh Moore, Marrett Haralson, Lauren Youngquist, Addison Steffan and Braya Radke. The assistant coach is Randal Radke.