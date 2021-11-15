Winter sports are just beginning to start up for school districts, but one spring sport is reminding you that it’s nearly time to begin preparing for it.
Registration for the Sidney soccer programs will begin at the start of the new year, so anyone looking to register their children should be on the lookout.
Starting on January 1, players can be signed up for the Sidney Soccer recreational teams.
Online registration for these recreational teams are available online from January 1 to February 18. There will be an in-person registration on February 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m in Room 312 at Sidney Middle School.
The cost of registration is $60 per player. No registration will be accepted without payment.
Players must be five years old by April 1, 2022 to be eligible to play, and the program has teams for kids up to eighth grade.
If you can’t finish your registration by February 18, there is still a period until February 25 where late registrations can be filed. There will be a $15 late fee for late registrations, and registration closes February 25.
While registration for the recreational teams is going on, registration for the Sidney Strikers travel teams will also take place.
Online registration is available January 1, and the last day to register will be January 21. No registrations will be accepted after this date, and no registrations will be accepted without payment.
The cost of registration is $150 per player, as well as the cost of uniform and travel. There will be in-person registration on January 10 at 5:30 p.m. at SMS room 312.
The Strikers have a U15 and U19 team, so anyone born between the years of 2001-2010 is eligible to play.
Anyone in sixth, seventh or eighth grade who wants to play on the travel team and on a recreation team can do so for only an additional $20.
Both of the travel teams had great success last season, as they both placed second at state.
This year, the state tournament will be held from June 11 to June 12 in Livingston.
If anyone has any questions, they can contact Sidney Soccer at sidneysoccerassoc@gmail.com, or they can message the Sidney Soccer Association on Facebook.