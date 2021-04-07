It's that time of year again to start gearing up for swim season in Sidney, and anyone looking to register with the Sidney Tiger Sharks can now do so.
Online registration has been going on since April 1 and will last through Monday, April 12.
In person registration and mandatory parent meetings will be held at the Elks Lodge, 123 Third St SW in Sidney on April 13 and 14. The registration and meetings on those dates will last from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and you are only required to attend one evening.
The season runs from June 1 to August 1, and practices are Mondays through Fridays with meets on the weekends.
To qualify for Divisional on July 24 and 25 in Lewistown, swimmers will need to compete in two swim meets during the regular season. The state swim meet is July 31 to August 1 in Columbia Falls.
Costs per family, for registration, are as follows: One swimmer is $80, two swimmers is $135, three swimmers is $190, four swimmers is $245 and each additional swimmer is $55.
Scholarships are available, and you can contact Tonya Garsjo at 406-489-6523 for more information.
Ages five and up (limited to 25) can register for the Shark Pups, and no early registrations will be accepted. Practices are Mondays through Thursdays, and the swimmer must be age five as of January 1.
Each swimmer is required to purchase a City of Sidney Swim Pass to participate, which is an additional fee purchased at the city hall office located at 115 Second St SE in Sidney.