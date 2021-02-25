Dickinson State University is quickly becoming a hot destination for Sidney High School athletes looking to compete at the next level.
The latest Eagles to sign with Dickinson State are Kolton Reid and Dylan Lutz, who signed to join the Dickinson State wrestling team on Wednesday.
On the eve of the most important stretch of the season, they both made the big jump to continue their athletic careers at the next level.
For Reid, wrestling in college is a goal that he somewhat recently made for himself.
"I guess that I never really thought that I had the ability to compete at the next level until the end of last year. I finally realized that I have what it takes to compete at the next level," he said.
For Lutz, getting to the collegiate level has been his lifelong goal, ever since he started wrestling when he was four years old, he said.
"It feels pretty good. We're not done yet, still got some things to do these next two weeks at Divisionals and State, but, you know, after that I'm looking forward to the next chapter of my wrestling career," he said.
Reid and Lutz are both big parts of the Sidney wrestling team's continued dominance and run for a fourth straight state title.
Before the chance to actually win at state, the Eagles will have hosted the Eastern Class A Divisional.
Both said the team is beyond excited and pumped for the Divisional tournament.
"We're ready, we're ready to go. We're going to bring the heat. It's going to be fun," Reid said.
"We're super-pumped. We've all been training non-stop day and night, countless two-a-days during breaks," Lutz said.
Regarding Dickinson State and the program, both wrestlers what it has to offer.
Reid said that when he went on his visit to the college, everyone was very friendly and it felt like a brotherhood, which is similar to what he has now.
Lutz said he liked the facilities, the wrestlers and coaches at Dickinson State, and he is looking forward to his time there.
As fas as academics go, Reid said he is looking to major in business, and Lutz said he is going to major in music.
So far, Tate Wieferich, Jaxson Franklin and Riley Waters all signed to pay football at Dickinson State, so a total of five Sidney athletes have signed to compete at the next level at Dickinson State.