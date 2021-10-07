Chances to catch your favorite teams in action are winding down as the fall season goes along more and more.
This is a comprehensive list of the remaining home games for local teams, not including games from October 8 and 9.
Sidney
After the Eagles’ Homecoming game on October 8, the last remaining home game for Sidney is a matchup with rival Dawson County.
The game will be played on Friday, October 22 at 7 p.m., and depending how the Eagles fare to that point, it could have postseason implications for Sidney.
Similar to the football team, the volleyball team also has some home games right before the postseason starts.
The Lady Eagles will host Glasgow on Saturday, October 16, followed by a home game against Fergus on October 23. The game against Fergus will be Sidney’s Pink Night, where they raise money for cancer patients.
The last home game of the season is the last Saturday in October, the 30, when the Lady Eagles will take on Custer County. That game will be Sidney’s Senior Night.
Sidney’s junior varsity teams also have a big home event coming up, when the teams host the Sub-Varsity Jamboree on Friday, October 15.
These games are listed according to Sidney High School’s website, where you can see the most up-to-date schedules: https://mt01001320.schoolwires.net/domain/411.
Fairview
Fairview’s volleyball and football teams are doing well this season, and both have some home games fans can catch.
The Lady Warriors have a little over a week where they won’t have a home game, but they will host games on October 19 and 21.
On October 19, Fairview will host Poplar, and on October 21, Fairview will host MonDak. The game against MonDak is the final home game of the season and is the team’s senior night.
Fairview’s football team doesn’t have any home games in the future that are concrete, as the Warriors will be on the road for the Inter-Division Playoff, but depending on how they are seeded for the rest of the postseason, they could host a game or two.
Richey-Lambert
Richey-Lambert’s football team got off to a good start this season, and the Fusion have one home game remaining this season.
The Fusion will host Bainville on October 15. Depending on the Fusion’s seeding for the playoffs, there is a chance they could host a home game in the postseason as well.
The Lady Fusion volleyball team have a few more home games left in the near future, which include matchups against good teams.
Richey-Lambert hosts Fairview on October 14 in Lambert. The next week, The Lady Fusion host Culbertson on October 19 and Circle on October 21.
The games against Fairview and Culbertson should be good games, and the game against Circle is Richey-Lambert’s senior night.
Savage
The Savage football team will get to end its season with a special home game.
Savage will host Wibaux on October 23, which will also be the Warriors’ senior night.
The Savage volleyball team has a few home games left, and they will also be able to close out the season with senior night. On October 23, before the football game, the Lady Warriors will host Fairview.
Before that, on October 14, Savage will host MonDak.
As the postseason gets closer and closer, The Sidney Herald will update everyone on seedings and game locations.