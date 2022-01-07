"Tomorrow, I’ll be rooting on @MSUBobcats_FB as they take on @NDSUfootballfor the Championship. In the spirit of competition I made a wager with my good friend @RepArmstrongND —loser hosts the winner for a hunt in their state. Look forward to you hosting me in North Dakota, Kelly!"
Today, Representative Matt Rosendale made a friendly wager with Representative Kelly Armstrong (ND-AL) ahead of the FCS National Championship game in Frisco, Texas, tomorrow. The Montana State University Bobcats are taking on the North Dakota State University Bison, in the Bobcats' first national championship appearance since 1984.
Since hunting and enjoying the outdoors is an important part of our Montana way of life, as well as the culture of North Dakota, Reps. Rosendale and Armstrong have agreed to wager a hunt in their respective state.
“Montanans are so proud of the Montana State Bobcat players and coaching staff, as they represent the State of Montana on the national stage in Frisco,” said Representative Rosendale. “I know the Bobcats will give this game everything they’ve got and make the people of Montana proud. I’m looking forward to a great game and celebrating a Bobcat national championship!”