The 11th Annual Mid-Rivers Communications Bakken Barrel Daze was held at the Richland County Fairgrounds in Sidney, Montana, June 11 & 12. Paying out more than $11,000, great weather and a great time was had over the weekend.
The Sat 5D and Netzer Law WPRA sidepot winner was Heather Crowley aboard TS Surely Perks, for a total of $630. The 2D winner was Carol Breuer on Streaking Fire Water for $327. The 3D winner was Jill Ferdina on Streakin For Liberty for $284. The 4D winner was Kara Kalberer on Call me Cajun and the 5D winner was Tallie Else on Eye Shakem. The Senior Sidepot was won by Niki Knerr aboard KN Fabulous Eclipse. The Sat Twitchell Cattle Co youth winner was Evie Pelia riding Big Country Fire. Smokey Willow Farm Futurity sidepot was won by Heather Crowley riding TS NightRider.
The Sun Open 5D winner was Alexis Rose on Koda for $340. 2D winner was Jill Ferdina on Daphne De Guy for $313. The 3D winner was Cheyenne Price on Taramisu. The 4D winner was Renae Smith on SS Unzip and Streak. The 5D winner was Seely Daniels on Cajuns Ace of Spades. WPRA Netzer Law sidepot winner was Tisha Larson on JL Red Cupid for $275. Lana Tibbetts riding WhenTheStarsAlign won the Senior Sidepot. The Twitchell Cattle Co youth was won by Paige Twitchell on Rockets Shadow Blurr for $139. Smokey Willow Farm Futurity was won by Heather Crowley riding TS NightRider. Twitchell Cattle Co and Brendas Cleaning sponsored the $500 Church race.
A special thank you to all the generous sponsors including: Smokey Willow Farm, M&S Builders, JZ Fashions, Cattle-Ac, Rod Iron Grill, High Plains Vet Clinic, Classic Equine, Brenda’s Cleaning, Rodeo Rigs, and Plains Horizon Equine Insurance . Thank you to Park & Rayna Rice for the use of their tractor and thanks to Carla Leland with Cowboy Paparazzi photography. To find full results visit rodoerigs.com.