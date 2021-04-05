The high school track teams at Richey-Lambert, Fairview and Savage all competed at the Glasgow Invitational on Thursday, April 1, and each team had some athletes stand out and do well overall.
The Savage girl’s track and field team placed the highest out of the three schools with a fourth place finish in the girl’s competition, and for the boy’s side, Rochey-Lambert’s team placed the highest with an eighth place finish.
Reuter beat out some fast competition in the 100 meter dash and took first place, finishing at 13.64. She also took third in the 200 meter dash with a time of 28.59, but she didn’t stop there.
In the 400 meter race, Reuter took second place with a time of 1:02.25, and in the long jump, she also took second with a distance of 15-06.50. Then, in the triple jump, she once again took second with a distance of 33-05.25.
A few other athletes had some good finishes on the day for Savage. Freshman Cade Tombre placed 13th in the 400 meter race with a time of 1:00.32. In the shot put, senior Sloan McPherson took sixth place with a throw of 40-02.00, a personal best.
In the discus, McPherson once again took sixth place with a throw of 119-09, a personal best, and Cooper Hofer took eighth in the discus, with a personal best of 118-00. McPherson also took sixth in the javelin throw, with a distance of 133-02.
For the Savage girl’s team, sophomore Teah Conradsen placed 13th in the 100m hurdles with a good time of 21.23.
Fairview’s track and field team has some great returning athletes for this season, with some who are state placers from the state competition two springs ago.
One of them is senior Paul Hardy, who won a state title for discus as a sophomore. In the shot put Thursday, Hardy took fifth with a distance of 40-11.00, a personal best, and sophomore Hunter Sharbono took eighth at 39-01.50.
Hardy blew out the competition on the discus throw, taking first place with a throw of 154-07, a personal best.
Sharbono also took fifth in the 4x100 meter relay, along with Jace Vitt, Curt Rice and Jaxon Vitt. Jace Vitt also placed in or near the top 10 in the high jump and 200 meter race.
Junior Teigan Taylor is another returning state placer, as she took fifth in pole vault, fourth in the 100 meter hurdles and second in the 300 meter hurdles two years ago.
On Thursday, Taylor took seventh in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 19.09. She also took second in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 52.38. In pole vault, Taylor took second with a height of 9-00.00.
Senior Jadyn Gackle, the other returning state placer for Fairview, took first in the shot put with a throw of 35-03.00, and in the discus, she threw for 108-06.50 and took second place.
Elsewhere for Fairview, Kalle Hopes, a freshman, took 10th in the 200 meter dash with a time of 30.77. In the 4x100 meter relay, Hopes, Madison Lustig, Taylor McPherson and Abby Berry took sixth with a time of 57.13.
For the Richey-Lambert boy’s team, seniors Blaine Frisbie and Sam Smith had some good showings to help the team.
Frisbie took fourth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.67, and in the 200 meter race, he finished fourth as well, with a time of 25.23.
In the 400 meter race, sophomore Joshua Sponheim took fifth with a time of 57.76.
Smith was able to take first in the 1600 meter race with a time of 4:43.48, and in the 3200 meter race, he took first by 28 seconds with a time of 10:02.87.
In the 4x400 meter relay, the team of Tiegen Cundiff, Robbin James, Matthew Ellerton and Smith took fifth with a time of 3:58.64.
Cundiff, a sophomore, also took eighth in the long jump with a distance of 17-07.50.
For the Richey-Lambert girl’s team, freshman Gracelyn Gonsiorsoki placed well in the 100 meter dash, finishing 14th with a time of 14.82.
In the 800 meter race, junior Jaylyn Klempel finished 11th with a time of 2:48.64. In the discus, freshman ShaeLyn Williams took 13th with a throw of 81-08. Williams also took 11th in the high jump with a height of 4-06.00.