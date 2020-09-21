The Richey-Lambert co-op athletics is still looking to fill an open position for one of its activities.
The open position is as a drill team adviser. Three other positions were also open, but they were recently filled, leaving the drill team adviser position left open.
Applications for the position can be obtained at the Lambert High School or Richey High School offices, or they are available on the school web pages at http://lps.schoolwires.net or at www.richey.k12.mt.us.
Anyone wanting to apply can also contact Co-op Clerk Jodi Williams at jwilliams@richey.k12.mt.us or via phone at 406-773-5523 during normal business hours.
If anyone wants more information, they can contact the athletic directors.
Lambert’s athletic director, Kara Triplett, can be reached at 406-774-3333 extension 103.
Richey’s athletic directors, Carla Smith and Jon Barnhart, can be reached at 406-773-5523.
Applications should be submitted to the athletic directors in Lambert or Richey.