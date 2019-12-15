Richey-Lambert boys basketball tipped off following the girls basketball game on Friday, Dec. 13, at Lambert, where they faced off against the Froid Lake Red Hawks. In what was a highly competitive, close game throughout, Froid Lake would come away with a victory of 63-55.
Richey-Lambert senior Blake Lien put the first points on the board for either team in the first quarter, in what would set up the continued back and forth. After Froid Lake took an 11-4 lead, the Fusion scored the final six points of the quarter making it 11-10.
The Fusion retook the lead in the final minutes of the first half after consecutive two-pointers Lien and junior Caleb Senner heading into the break with a lead of 25-26.
Richey-Lambert started hot from the floor to begin the third quarter with a two from senior Hunter Watson followed up by a three-pointer from junior Toby Clinton. The largest lead the Fusion held all game and in the quarter was eight having a 28-36 lead. However, the Red Hawks battled back to come within five at the end of the third quarter 37-42.
Froid Lake opened the final quarter with long-range three from sophomore Javonne Nesbit followed up with a costly turnover by the Fusion allowing the Red Hawks to tie the game back up at 42-42 apiece. At that moment, the Red Hawks took control of the game, outscoring the Fusion 26-13 in the fourth quarter, ultimately winning the game 63-55.
Richey-Lambert junior Caleb Senner led all scorers with 15 points, followed by sophomore Grady Gonsioroski with 12 points. Rounding out the scorers were senior Blake Lien with 10 points, senior Hunter Watson had eight, junior Toby Clinton had seven and senior Gabe Gonsioroski had five on the night adding to his total draining a last-second three-pointer as time expired in the game.
Richey-Lambert boys basketball dominates in victory over Wibaux
On the second evening of the R&L Tournament, Saturday, Dec. 14, Richey-Lambert boys basketball faced off against the Wibaux Longhorns in what was a lopsided game from the opening tip, as the Fusion defeated the Longhorns 22-68.
The Fusion blanked the Longhorns 0-25 in the first and held a 0-34 lead before Wibaux could even get points on the board late in the second quarter. The Longhorns went on to score six more points in the quarter heading into halftime 8-39.
The Fusion on both ends of the floor continued to make their presence known in dominant fashion scoring 16 and 13 points in the final quarters, respectively. The game became a running clock shortly into the third quarter, ultimately with the Fusion winning by a whopping 46 points 22-68.
Richey-Lambert senior Grady Gonsioroski led the team with 20 points, senior Blake Lien had 11 and junior Jayden Goosen had 10 points. Sophomore Brett Mullin had nine points off the bench, junior Caleb Senner had six, senior Gabe Gonsioroski had four, senior Hunter Watson had four and junior Toby Clinton had three.
The Fusion boys team will be back on the court on Friday, Dec. 20, after the girls game at Bainville against the Bainville Bulldogs beginning at 3 p.m.