The Warriors of Savage and the Fusion of Richey-Lambert faced off Tuesday, in what was the first action against opponents for the Fusion.
Both Savage teams had already won their season openers over Broadus, and Richey-Lambert played games against teams made up of school alumni, which was a pretty good tuneup to get ready for the opponents the teams would face.
Richey-Lambert’s teams also had the home field advantage, as the girl’s team won 40-22 and the boy’s team won 55-41.
Both schools’ teams, coming into the season, had a lot of returning talent gracing the lineups, and going forward, both teams should still be considered dangerous to other teams.
Jon Barnhart, the head coach for the Fusion girl’s basketball team, said that it’s been great for the tam to get some games under their belt.
So far this season, Barnhart said he likes what he sees from his team.
“The positives we have seen so far, our girls play with a lot of confidence, they get along, and are great teammates. They have the ability to put a lot of pressure on the other team defensively,” he said.
On top of that, he said that the team has executed on offense pretty well so far, and once the team’s nerves get settled a bit more, they should be making more shots.
April McPherson, the head coach of the Savage girl’s basketball team, said it’s been nice for her team to get some games under their belt as well, saying that the team has had some fast-paced games and that they are hustlers.
“I think they were nervous which led to way too many turnovers and missed shots. if we can cut back on both of those things, I believe we will find our groove and start to play some really good ball,” she said.
The boy’s teams for these schools are going to be dangerous to others as the season continues and they get better. Savage has three senior leaders that all have plenty of experience, and Richey-Lambert is returning some all-conference talent.
Despite the losses, both Savage teams still look good and will be tough to beat this season.
For McPherson, there are definitely some good things that she liked from the team’s efforts so far.
One big thing the team has done is play really good, tough defense, which has caused the other teams to commit turnovers or to get the ball stolen, especially in the team’s first game.
“I think if we can keep the high pressure defense going and then offensively use some good patience to take good shots, we will be seeing quite a bit of success in the games to come,” she said.
For Richey-Lambert’s girl’s team, Barnhart said that the team can cut down its turnovers and improve its free throw shooting, but otherwise is looking good.
“We have a really athletic team. We are able to rotate lineups and matchups pretty well. We are able to play at a pretty quick pace,” he said.