An exciting basketball game took place on Friday, Jan. 3 in Fairview as the Richey-Lambert Fusion girls basketball team faced off in a battle-tested affair against the Fairview Warriors. A close, back and forth game throughout, it all came down a last-second layup at the buzzer by Richey-Lambert sophomore Ella Robbins that sealed the victory for the Fusion 47-45.
Fairview would be the first team to put points on the board in the game, briefly holding a 0-3 lead in the early minutes of the first quarter. That lead for the Warriors was something they couldn’t recapture until late in the game after quick back to back two-pointers by Fusion senior Courtney Herman and sophomore Jaylyn Klempel, in which Richey-Lambert held a seven-point lead heading into the second quarter of 14-7.
Fairview outscored the Fusion 10-13 in the second quarter, while even being down by 12 early in the second quarter. The Warriors battled back with plenty of scoring from sophomore Megan Asbeck, junior Jadyn Gackle and junior Montana Zevenbergen, bringing the gap within four down 24-20 heading into halftime.
The third quarter was more of the same for Fairview as they again outscored the Fusion 10-14, but could not retake the lead that they once had early in the game. Heading into the final frame, it was all tied up 34-34.
The Warriors came out firing, scoring the first four points of the fourth quarter on back to back two-pointers from Zevenbergen and Asbeck. Just like that, Robbins followed that up with a three-pointer, bringing the Fusion back within one point; this wasn’t the game defying moment for Robbins and the Fusion, but it certainly made a difference. With 18.2 seconds to go in the game, tied at 45 apiece, with Fairview having the last possession for one attempt at a final shot, that was quickly taken away on a turnover, in which Robbins sprinted down the court as time was expiring laying up for the basket as the clock hit double zeroes, with the Fusion coming away with the victory at the buzzer.
Gackle led the Warriors with 15 points, followed by Zevenbergen with 14 and Asbeck with six. Senior Macy Seadeek had four points on the night, along with senior Hanna Skov, junior Emily Sundheim and sophomore Teigan Taylor each had two points.
Herman led all scorers for the Fusion with 18 points, followed up by fellow senior Lauren Krenning with nine points. Robbins, who came away with the game-winning shot, had seven points. Klempel had five points, senior Sarah Helmuth had four and sophomore Shawna Eggert had two points.
Fairview will be back on the basketball court on Saturday, Jan. 4, in Savage, where they will take on the Savage Warriors beginning at 1 p.m.
Richey-Lambert’s next game will be at Richey against the Circle Wildcats beginning at 1 p.m.