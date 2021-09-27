A local six-man football rivalry wrote its latest chapter on Friday, September 24, and this year was Richey-Lambert’s turn to get a big win.
The Fusion defeated the visiting Savage Warriors by a score of 49-0, a commanding win that will help the Fusion stay ahead in their conference standings.
While the final score tells of a blowout win, it doesn’t show how the game stayed somewhat close through most of the first half, before the Fusion pulled away.
Richey-Lambert scored multiple times in the first quarter and had a good lead through most of the second quarter, but there was still plenty of time for Savage to possibly come back.
The real difference-maker was the closing minutes before halftime, where the Fusion extended their lead to such a point that it looked too big to overcome.
Richey-Lambert had a 28-0 lead halfway through the second, which on paper means Savage would have needed just three eight-point scores to get right back into the game.
The big momentum swing happened with less than three minutes left before half.
On a fourth and 10 for Richey-Lambert, Savage’s Sterling Thiel broke into the backfield and sacked the quarterback to stop the Fusion’s advances.
After that, though, Richey-Lambert got to work.
The Fusion stopped the ensuing Savage drive, and with just 47 seconds left before halftime, Grady Gonsioroski broke free for a huge run and scored another touchdown for Richey-Lambert, putting the Fusion ahead 34-0 before halftime.
Even with such little time left, the Warriors threatened to create some momentum of their own. Savage was set to receive the second-half kickoff, so a quick score before half might be the spark the Warriors needed.
With 26 seconds left in the first half, Caen Erickson found Lane Papka for a big passing play, setting up a good opportunity for the Warriors to strike quickly.
It was only 20 yards or so that separated Savage from the end zone, but a bad snap halted everything. The snap was recovered by Richey-Lambert’s Tiegen Cundiff, who took the ball all the way back for another Fusion touchdown.
The big 40-0 lead at halftime was all the Fusion needed to close out the game in the second half.
In the third quarter, Gonsioroski found Austin Lien for a big pass, which Lien caught and ran in for the final Fusion touchdown, putting them ahead 47-0.
Despite the final score, the Warriors put together a few good drives and made some big plays that gave them chances to score.
Aside from the chance late in the second quarter, another one came in the third quarter.
On a third and 30, Erickson found Thiel for a big pass, which set up first and 15 from the Richey-Lambert 18 yard line.
After a couple plays, the Warriors had a third and five and fourth and three within the Fusion 10 yard line, but on that fourth down play, Richey-Lambert brought the heat and stopped the play dead in the backfield.
Later in the third, Erickson once again made a big pass, which connected with Zane Pilgrim to put the Warriors into Fusion territory.
Both teams traded turnovers in the first few possessions of the game, but on these chances the Warriors had later in the game, the turnovers halted their progress and led to Fusion scores.
Both teams still have four games left this season before the playoffs begin, so there is still time for teams to make some noise and get a better spot in the standings.
Richey-Lambert’s next game is Saturday, October 2 against the defending state champions at Froid/Medicine Lake, and Savage’s next game is on Saturday at home against Jordan.