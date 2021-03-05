Richey-Lambert’s boy’s basketball team has a roster that has a lot of talent and good depth, but unfortunately for the Fusion, they haven’t had the best chances to show it off to its fullest.
In the District 2C tournament, the Fusion had to face Froid/Medicine lake in the semifinals, then having to face Fairview in the third-place game, and in the opening round of the Eastern C Divisional, the Fusion (No. 4 seed 2C) had to take on Scobey, the top seed from District 3C and the other defending state champion along with Fairview.
The Fusion have had some tough draws in both tournaments and even played Froid/Medicine Lake really well, but after a 75-42 loss to Scobey on Wednesday, Richey-Lambert is now fighting for its life on Friday (March 5).
Richey-Lambert has played well throughout the postseason so far, but in the losses the team has suffered, the Fusion haven’t been able to really get things going offensively, including the loss to Scobey.
Here and there, they would get a couple baskets and start to build a little energy and momentum, but then the opponent would snuff it out just as quickly.
The Fusion have had one of the toughest paths to this point out of the remaining teams, and to overcome it, they will need all hands on deck.
On the opposite side of the court from the Fusion Friday is MonDak, the team that came into the district tournament as the No. 3 seed and came into the divisional as the No. 2 seed.
The teams match up pretty well, both having multiple guards and wings that can stand out on both ends and post players that are great. Richey-Lambert does have a height advantage over MonDak, with Caleb Senner in the middle.
Both teams also have a starting lineup full of players that can all score in bunches if needed to.
Leading the way for the Fusion are Grady Gonsioroski and Senner, who have been reliable players on offense, but never overlook Jayden Goosen, Wyatt Robbins and Toby Clinton, who can get hot pretty quick as well.
MonDak boasts a similar situation: Keegan Nelson is a good scorer in the post but can knock down jump shots, and Darian Holecek can knock down three-point shots really well. The Thunder also have Aidan Harbin and Erik Field, who can drive to the lane pretty well.
Unfortunately, these two teams weren’t able to meet in the semifinals of the tournament, but it should be a really good game between these two.
Richey-Lambert has had to deal with higher-seeded teams for four straight games now (including MonDak), but the Fusion have a lineup and the talent to make numbers meaningless and show that they are still a threat.