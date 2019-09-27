Richey-Lambert Fusion volleyball was in action Thursday night at home to face off against the Scobey Lady Spartans.
Game one started off with a mini comeback for the Fusion. After falling behind 9-7 early on, they would never lose the lead again. Richey-Lambert went on to win the first game 25-20. In game two, the momentum was short lived for the Fusion as they would fall 16-25 tying the games at one apiece.
In the most competitive game of the match, the third game was a lot of back and forth scoring. It resulted in a total of 10 ties in the game throughout, with the Fusion never leading by more than four. But in the end, the lead by four would stay intact with the Fusion going on to win 25-21 and taking a 2-1 game lead heading into the fourth game.
For the final two games, the momentum swayed over the Lady Spartans. Scobey would go on to win the fourth game 19-25 and the fifth and final game by the score of 3-15 taking the overall victory of 3-2.
Isabelle Fatzinger of the Fusion led the team with 14 assists and Lauren Krenning also led the team with six digs.
Fusion’s next match will be away against the Bainville Lady Bulldogs on Friday, Sept. 27, at 4 p.m.