Richey-Lambert was at home for their final regular season home game of the year against the Bainville Bulldogs on Friday, Oct. 25. It was a cool, brisk evening, but that didn’t stop a crowd filling in for senior night. The seniors recognized before the game were Gabe Gonsioroski, Blake Lien, Hunter Watson and Colter Carda.
Bainville won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half but proceeded to open the game with an onside kick that failed, giving great field position to begin for the Fusion. That led to a quick touchdown run by Watson making it 0-8, the first of many for Richey-Lambert on the night.
Bainville’s opening possession was promising with a long run by freshman Kaden Goebel, bringing it down inside the 10-yard line of the Fusion. But on the very next play, the Bulldogs fumbled and was recovered by the Fusion. After taking over possession of the turnover and making their way down the field, Richey-Lambert junior Blaine Frisbie was on the receiving end of a touchdown pass resulting in a 0-16 lead.
The Fusion would find the end zone two more times before the first quarter ended with a touchdown reception by Watson and Lien. At the end of the first quarter, Richey-Lambert was in complete control by the score of 0-30.
Early on in the second quarter, freshman Layne Herman would get in on the fun a touchdown run, which officially would result in the start of the running clock the rest of the game. Gonsioroski would once again find the end zone on another receiving touchdown with 3:49 left in the first half.
The next possession, Bainville was finally able to get on the board with a long touchdown pass to sophomore Braeden Romo before ending the first half with a score of 6-46.
Bainville opened the second half with the ball and would quickly turn it over on downs leaving the Fusion with a short field to play with. Freshman Teigen Cundiff was the next Richey-Lambert player to be on the receiving end, adding to the touchdown of 6-54.
The Fusion would find once again find the end zone one more time before the game ended with a touchdown completion to sophomore Brett Mullin.
As the clock continued to run, it wounded down to double zeros with a Richey-Lambert victory of 6-60 and an overall regular-season record of 7-2.