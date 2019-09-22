Richey-Lambert Fusion shutout in loss to Wibaux Longhorns

Richey-Lambert Fusion football faced off against the Wibaux Longhorns in a cold, rainy Saturday afternoon. Despite the damp weather fans came out in full force to support their team.
Fusion began the game on offense after receiving the opening kickoff. Their time on offense didn’t last long as the ball was fumbled and recovered by the Longhorns. Despite the great field position after the turnover, the Longhorns were not able to capitalize. Fusion’s following drive ended in a three-and-out, once again giving the opportunity back to Wibaux. This time they were to able find the endzone after an over 40-yard run by the quarterback. The score was 6-0.
Momentum continued for the Longhorns near the end of the first quarter with a touchdown pass to make the score 12-0. With eight minutes left to play in the second quarter, the Longhorns got on the board again with another touchdown pass. Fusion’s next drive was off to a promising start until it was intercepted in Longhorn territory. With roughly one-minute left in the first half, Wibaux was able to get in for another six points. At the end of the first half, the score was 26-0.
Wibaux received the opening kickoff of the second half. During the drive, which already had favorable field position after the kickoff went out of bounds, had a rushing touchdown to make the score 32-0. They would go on to score two more touchdowns via as passing game and the running game before the quarter had ended.
Due to a running clock in the fourth quarter, it went quickly. With one final chance near the end of the game to put some points on the board, Fusion’s quarterback was sacked on fourth down resulting in a turnover on downs and a victory for the Wibaux Longhorns by the final score of 45-0.
Richey-Lambert’s next game is away against the Garfield County Mustangs and will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m.